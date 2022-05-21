Happy Helsinki: World’s happiest city doubles up as an open-air museum

Helsinki was crowned with the title of Happiest City in the World by the UN in its World Happiness Report, though the joy isn’t exactly bursting out of its inhabitants during a particularly cold spell.
Splurge on a helicopter ride with helsinkicitycopter.com.
Admire the giant pipes on the Sibelius monument.
Enjoy a traditional smoke sauna at Löyly in the Hernesaari district. loylyhelsinki.fi.
Marvel at Oodi, a modern, energy-efficient working library in the heart of the city. oodihelsinki.fi.
Choose from a multitude of pastries at Ekberg, the oldest cafe in Helsinki.
Buy sausages at Cafe Regatta and grill them outdoors on an open fire.
Choose from up to 15 different types of seasonal soup at Soup + More .
Try the musk pumpkin burger at Story, Old Market Hall. Think the English Market with more snow-white beards. (Closed Sundays) story-restaurants.fi.
Indulge in some handmade Italian gelato at La Gelateria.
Get a vegan falafel pitta to go from Fafa’s takeaway.
Imbibe a modern cocktail at the library-style bar, Goldfish.
Go back in time at Trillby & Chadwick’s speakeasy. sonofapunch.com.
Tour the Tislaamo Whiskey Distillery.
Boost your hipster credentials at Helsingin kahvipaahtimo (Helsinki Coffee Roastery) situated in a former abattoir with quirky decor where they roast their own blend of coffee. teurastamo.com/info-kartta.
Peruse a textile, graphic or fine art exhibition at The Design Museum.
Delve deeper into the history of Helsinki’s buildings at the Museum of Finnish Architecture.
People-watch at the contemporary Amos Rex museum.
Engage with nature at Kaisaniemi Botanic Garden, home to native and tropical plants and the world’s biggest seed. luomus.fi.