Check Out: three dream lakeside escapes in Ireland

Ireland's lakelands have gained an added sparkle in recent years as staycationers head to the region branded as 'Hidden Ireland'. A growing crop of stylish lakeside properties, across the area, has helped lure visitors too: from Cabü in Cavan adding a cabin cool to the banks of Lough Oughter to romantic Wineport Lodge.

Now, the Press Up hospitality group (The Dean in Dublin, Cork and now Galway) is adding to the attraction. Having bought the Glasson Lakehouse in 2019, a €20m expansion and refurb has transformed the popular golfing hotel into one of the Shannon region’s trending spots.

But does the substance live up to the style?

Last week, I hopped on the train to Athlone (yes, the train is cheaper than diesel for once) to check it out for myself.

First Impressions

Lough Ree is one of Ireland's jewels. Swinging past Glasson’s entrance gates, the shimmering lakeshore spans out deep in the distance while Glasson’s 18-hole golf course sees its fairways and greens undulate down towards the rushes and reeds of the water's edge. There are golf carts zipping around yonder and Shannon cruisers gliding beyond them on the horizon — a languid Lough Ree traffic flow which instantly calms the soul.

It all prompts me to utter an audible “wow”.

The building itself sees Glasson’s original country house flanked by its new build extension and that’s far more impressive from the rear, where the manor overlooks a heated pool which plays a strong South of France game. Inside, the lobby itself is an extremely aesthetic affair of woodcutter chic: think stylish vibes with an interior rich in lumber and foliage, along with open fires, comely couches and a foyer homeware store.

Suite Talk

I was staying in one of Glasson's lakeview deluxe rooms with views right across to the lough in the distance, and the kids’ playground within closer eyeshot. It's a swish, fun room centred around a double and twin bed with Rocky Mountain-esque motif headboards and wood panel walls which provide the canvas to a gallery of flora and fauna prints (think pink flamingos and chocolate plants). A sliding wooden door, a nice lakehouse touch, leads to a boujee en-suite with double sink marble and brass unit, a rain shower, and pops-of-pink thanks to quirky vintage lampshades. It's also stocked with all the hallmarks of a Press Up property: a Smeg fridge, a minibar and munchies corner, a Marshall speaker, rotary phone and vinyl player (though someone has emptied a few of those record sleeves!). There’s a curated eccentric feel going on here and at times it feels like the design brief raided a Pinterest board, but it’s a super comfy affair.

At Your Service

Press Up seems to have thrown the whole kit and kaboodle at the design here with the property containing a mix of classic amenities and more en vogue extras. Along with that heated outdoor pool, there is a manmade pond with miniature rowing boats, as well full-size boat rentals for lazy lake excursions from the marina. There is also that parklands golf course, a signature Power gym, and the hotel’s spa, though I didn’t get to avail of the latter due to a booking which fell by the wayside.

Elsewhere, there's a quirky pub, several food trucks that operate in high season and hot-tubs complimentary with your stay too. You can almost imagine a festival atmosphere here in a full summer swelter — and a sunny Easter weekend is already giving Glasson a lively atmosphere.

Dining

It's called Bonnie’s and the restaurant at Glasson Lakehouse feels like a twin sister restaurant to Sophie’s even down to the signage font and the menus. It is a beautiful space with gorgeous booths and tables flanking an impressive centrepiece bar while the menu almost offers a gourmet diner feel.

We ate well: pickled beets and pear salad, a decent ribeye with fine chips, and a hit-the-spot honeycomb sundae were all good without offering a wow factor. Having stayed last year in The Dean in Cork, I was a bit disappointed that the breakfast menu was almost a replica in Glasson Lakehouse… perhaps a missed opportunity.

I opted for the gluten-free granola (always nice to see coeliac friendly options) which came with a pot of Glenilen yoghurt and a pot of honey, so ultimately an 'assembly' job, albeit a tasty one.

Check-out?

Glasson Lakehouse is a very fine property and offers a perfect Instagram aesthetic. With a few Press Up properties under my review belt now, I feel I’m less wowed compared to my first stay some years ago: it feels the individuality which set the brand apart is now becoming a little cookie-cutter and it would be great to see them going against the grain a little more for future projects. But it’s still a truly gorgeous property in a stunning setting and I’d highly recommend a stay here, particularly for families. Or better still multi-generational families. Glasson seems to offer something for all vintages.

B&B rates from €215; I was a guest of the hotel for this review.

glassonlakehouse.ie

The Cedarwood Spa at Wineport Lodge

Wineport Lodge

Just across the bay from Glasson Lakehouse sits Wineport Lodge — another stellar option for a Lough Ree escape which compliments rather than rivals the former.

The destination boutique bolthole always manages to reinvent itself not least with its new Cedarwood Spa, an intimate wellness sanctuary set within touching distance of Lough Ree. Guests can switch off from the outside world in its new hub of relaxation: thinking enjoy luxury treatments in cedar-clad treatment cabins, or taking a dip in the Cedarwood Spa Infinity Plunge Pool.

Afterwards, enjoy an al fresco meal from the property’s fine restaurant.

B&B rates from €240

wineport.ie

Walden Lakehouse

Walden Lakehouse

Looking for a dream lake escape with a self-catering option? Then check out former 'Home of the Year' winner, Walden Lakehouse.

On the shores of Lough Ree, the contemporary open plan cabin allows you to channel your inner Hugh Wallace while luxuriating amid its characterful mid-century décor within a lush woodland setting, flooded with natural light. The property features two double bedrooms so makes an idyllic spot for a family, couples or friends' retreat.