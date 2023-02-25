Fresh, trendy, and bright: The reinvented Steel City Pittsburgh is worth visiting

I used to love those biology books where the digestive, reproductive, and respiratory systems were all on different transparent sheets and you could superimpose each one and see how they all fitted together.
Check out the fixtures and events at Pittsburgh’s Acrisure Stadium — even if you’re not a sports fan, a Pittsburgh Steelers’ game is some spectacle. I was lucky enough that my visit coincided with a Steelers v Patriots game and there was an absolute carnival atmosphere across the city. The stamina, the drive, the strength, and the commitment ... and that’s just the fans who toted Steelers mugs, teddy bears, flags, towels, capes, chairs and tents around with them to set up tailgate cookouts in carparks in the area.
And if there isn’t a game then check the gig list: Taylor Swift is playing there on June 16 and 17 and Ed Sheeran will be performing on July 8 and Beyoncé’s world tour will be here on August 3.
One of my favourite parts of this break was the bike trip along the river — the Great Allegheny Passage (GAP Trail). Hire a bike from $20 (€18.80) for 2 hours from Golden Triangle Bike Rentals and get moving. More colourful than a ‘greenway’, this mostly very flat trail takes in bridges, graffiti parks, great city views and hipster-cool bars along former railways serving local brews and a refreshing range of hard seltzers (alcoholic sparkling water).
Science and space fans will be keen to get to the Moonshot Museum. You could enjoy seeing real spacecraft as they’re being built, experience a simulated lunar mission, and find out more about jobs in the future of human space exploration. The first American lander since Apollo is being built right here. Adult admission tickets are $10, children (ages 3-17) are $5.
Andy Warhol was from Pittsburgh — there are more than 4,000 Warhol artworks in the seven-storey museum with different floors dedicated to various phases of his life.
The Carnegie Museum nearly deserves a trip all on its own. There are actually several museums including art and natural history so it’s possible to move from modern art to viewing the most complete Tyrannosaurus rex known to date. cmoa.org
If you’ve ever fancied you could do a ‘room to improve’ yourself then check out some local Frank Lloyd Wright houses in the area. This architect designed more than 1,000 structures over 70 years and has influenced and inspired architects across the world. About an hour out of the city and actually into southwestern Pennsylvania you’ll find Falling Water. This is a 1935 house designed by FLW for the Kaufmann family, owners of Pittsburgh’s largest department store. The family used it as a vacation house during their lifetime and it was then donated to be used as a museum. Guided architectural tours cost $32 per person; in-depth guided tour costs $85 per person; a ground pass costs $15 per person
There’s another Frank Lloyd Wright at the wonderfully named Kentuck Knob. It’s definitely both dramatic and serene — the house is situated just below the crest of a great hill and has cantilevered overhangs and a very unusual floorplan. Tours cost $28 for an adult and $18 per child and student.
- Return fares with British Airways from London Heathrow to Pittsburgh start from €565 return.
- Operating year-round on Tuesday, Wednesday, Friday and Sunday, the flight departs London at 16:45 and lands in Pittsburgh at 19:50 local time, a travel time of eight hours, 15 minutes.
- Stay: Rooms at TRYP by Wyndham Pittsburgh/Lawrenceville start from $159 (€149).
- Info: visitpittsburgh.com