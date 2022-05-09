Sex File: We only have fun sex in hotels

My wife and I only ever have exciting sex when we’re away from home on a mini-break. In our regular life at home sex is basic, dull or — even worse — non-existent for long periods. How can we recreate that hotel feeling at home?

Everyone has more sex when they are on a mini-break. It is partly because there are simply more opportunities to get it on, but it is also because you are so much more invested in each other. Knowing that you are doing something special has a direct impact on how you behave towards each other. When it is just the two of you and you have something nice to look forward to you tend to smile more. You are more open. You listen more carefully. You can be more present because you are not distracted, and the additional attention you give to each other creates a positive feedback loop that affirms your relationship.