Sex File: I'm doing all the work in bed and he never makes the first move

I've been with my boyfriend for five years. It's a strong and loving relationship - but one thing bothers me. We only have sex when I make the first move. Enthusiastic though he is once we are up and running, he is never interested in initiating it. Can you suggest anything?

At the beginning of a relationship no one needs to think about initiating - you eat, breathe, have sex and sleep, then wake up and do it all over again. As it matures, the frenzied coupling tails off, and after five years it is, I'm afraid, increasingly rare for partners to find themselves in the same mood at the same time in the same place.

When sex becomes a less urgent priority, someone needs to get the party started. If both partners are equally libidinous, a hug or kiss that lingers will normally do the trick. Technically, the partner who made the first move initiated sex, but the decision is more or less mutual.

The situation you describe is slightly different because your partner has such a take-it-or-leave-it attitude towards sex. The issue is not so much that he doesn't initiate, but that he appears not to care whether you do either. As a woman, constantly having to initiate flips the usual script that men are always up for it.

While female sexual assertiveness is a wonderful thing, libido doesn't exist in a vacuum, and neither does sexual self-confidence. When one partner repeatedly has to initiate sex, it is difficult not to take it personally. Yes, he's game when you initiate, but it seems to be at the stage where you are interpreting "he can't be bothered having sex" as "he can't be bothered having sex with me".

Because feeling desired is so fundamental to the experience of feeling desire, your situation is understandably demoralising. Never being asked leaves you feeling unloved, and that is a red flag for your relationship.

Research by the sociology professor Susan Sprecher has shown that a mutual initiation pattern is related to greater relationship satisfaction. She identified two main reasons for this: the partner who initiates sex can be confident that their partner will not reject their advances; and the responding partner is reassured that they are sexually desirable.

Importantly, by swapping those roles, both partners get the chance to experience feeling confident and desired within the relationship, and this exchange strengthens trust and deepens intimacy.

You need to talk this through with your partner, but before doing so it might be an idea to document recent sexual encounters. He may be oblivious to the inequity, and it will be harder for him to dismiss your concerns if you can present a few concrete examples of how little he contributes to your sexual relationship.

Constructing the conversation in a way that gives him space to talk about what turns him on and what might encourage him to be more proactive will be more useful than framing it around your feelings, but be prepared to hear things that you don't want to hear.

Although you believe that you are in a loving relationship, in confronting this issue you may end up challenging that assumption. There could be any number of reasons that your partner has lost interest in having sex, but there is only one way to find out what is going on, and that is to ask him.

