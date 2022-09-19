Sex File: I'm doing all the work in bed 

I've been with my boyfriend for five years. It's a strong and loving relationship - but one thing bothers me. We only have sex when I make the first move. Enthusiastic though he is once we are up and running, he is never interested in initiating it. Can you suggest anything?

At the beginning of a relationship no one needs to think about initiating - you eat, breathe, have sex and sleep, then wake up and do it all over again. As it matures, the frenzied coupling tails off, and after five years it is, I'm afraid, increasingly rare for partners to find themselves in the same mood at the same time in the same place. When sex becomes a less urgent priority, someone needs to get the party started. If both partners are equally libidinous, a hug or kiss that lingers will normally do the trick. Technically, the partner who made the first move initiated sex, but the decision is more or less mutual.