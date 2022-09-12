Sex File: My husband prefers to read a book at bedtime than be intimate with me

There are many, many joys that come with being with the same person for years and years. The comfort, warmth and quiet understanding is a very special thing - but it is not necessarily sexy. The longer a couple has been together, the less likely they are to be having regular sex. There was a study in the early '80s that asked newlywed couples to keep a diary during the first 12 months of marriage. Analysis showed that in the first month after the wedding, couples had sex an average of 17 times. Twelve months later they were having sex about twice a week. Add ageing into the equation and numbers decrease yet further.
Although ageing and relationship duration affect sex, in later life poor health often has a much more profound impact. After the age of 50, wear and tear is inevitable and one issue can be a decrease in libido. But there are things you can do.
Changing lifestyle behaviours can help. Lots of people slip into the habit of drinking alcohol every night as they get older, but it is a big contributor to sexual dysfunction. The psychological impact of ageing is also worth noting. For some, a calmer, quieter life is liberating. For others, this can lead to a feeling of redundancy. Because anything that affects a man's mental or physical wellbeing can affect his desire to have sex, it's worth exploring these issues when you talk to your husband about trying to reignite your sex life. Is he stressed? Is he sleeping? Could he be depressed? Although women suffer more from depression than men, 18% of men experience their first bout of depression over the age of 45, according to research from Colorado State University.
I know you are keen to get things back on track, but talking to your husband about how he is feeling is a necessary step on the path back to physical intimacy. Focus on building his confidence rather than overwhelming him with sexual demands, because the longer you have avoided sex, the harder it is to imagine getting back into it. It is also important to acknowledge that people don't age at the same rate, so your husband may be feeling the years more than you are. While it is great that you are intent on keeping your sex life in good shape, be realistic. We all get slower and stiffer with age, but we still reap the benefits of physical tenderness and human touch. Start by taking every opportunity to increase physical contact, whether that's holding hands, linking arms or massaging his shoulders. All touch increases intimacy.
Sex doesn't have to be a big production - it is much more important to connect and to be intimate. Instead of intercourse, think about skin-to-skin contact; touching, kissing and cuddling. Human beings are not designed to live without physical touch. In fact, its absence has been firmly linked to poor health as well as sensory and cognitive decline. In contrast, couples who remain intimate in later life are less stressed, have increased immunity, sleep better and have better cardiac health.
