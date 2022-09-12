Sex File: My husband prefers to read a book at bedtime than be intimate with me

My husband and I are in our 60s, and have been together for nearly 30 years. Our appetites have always matched but he has gradually become less keen on having an active sex life than me. He sometimes seems to be happier with a book at bedtime. How can I reignite his interest?

There are many, many joys that come with being with the same person for years and years. The comfort, warmth and quiet understanding is a very special thing - but it is not necessarily sexy. The longer a couple has been together, the less likely they are to be having regular sex. There was a study in the early '80s that asked newlywed couples to keep a diary during the first 12 months of marriage. Analysis showed that in the first month after the wedding, couples had sex an average of 17 times. Twelve months later they were having sex about twice a week. Add ageing into the equation and numbers decrease yet further.