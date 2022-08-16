Beyond Limits: Event showcases abilities of children with disabilities

“If you’ve a disability, you gain an ability — because you have to think and do things differently.”

So says 16-year-old James Casserly, who has cerebral palsy, dyslexia and rheumatoid arthritis — he attends hospital on alternate Wednesdays for an infusion to help his joints.

James is among the amazing young people of all abilities on the youth advisory panel helping to plan the Beyond Limits event for children with disabilities this autumn.

Launched by Ombudsman for Children’s Office, Beyond Limits is a festival-style event with speakers, activities, workshops and performances. Children/families will be inspired by stories of children with disabilities — and some well-known faces. The GAA, IRFU, FAI and Gymnastics Ireland will be on hand showing children how they can get involved. The event features a silent disco, sensory stories, arts and crafts, yoga and mindfulness.

Ombudsman for Children Dr Niall Muldoon says Beyond Limits is about showing how every child can reach their own potential. “We’re creating two fun, inclusive, accessible events that showcase skills and talents of people with disabilities, where children and families can learn about activities they can get involved in.”

James hopes to gain experience from Beyond Limits to motivate people to do whatever they want in life regardless of their ability. “Whether that’s travelling across the world on a boat, or winning a gold medal at Power Olympics — because there’s always a way.”

Co Meath fifth-year student Méabh Ni Churraidhin is also on the Beyond Limits Youth Advisory Panel. She has been supported by Little Seeds Social Club for Autistic Children and Young People.

“I want more people and all of society to be open to give everyone with a seen or hidden disability a chance in whatever they want to do. We all have different talents. Everyone needs a chance to do what they enjoy,” says Méabh, whose proudest achievements include her first main on-stage role-playing the wizard in Wizard of Oz.

Christopher McKenna, 17, says he has been supported by Special Olympics — many of his sports clubs are run by then. He’s most proud of getting his JCSP in horticulture and computers at school in St Augustine’s Blackrock this year.

Meanwhile, 16-year-old Julie attends a Mallow-based dance group. “I’ve a dog called Marley. My proudest moment is when I was dancing in the [Cork] Opera House.”

Beyond Limits will be at Knocknarea Arena, ATU Sligo, on October 1 and at The Sports Arena, UL on October 15, presented by paralympic gold medallist Ellen Keane in Sligo and Disability Ambassador Paddy Smyth in Limerick.

Tickets are free but limited — available at www.beyondlimits.ie

Speakers/performers attending Beyond Limits include: