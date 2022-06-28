Expert advice for parents of autistic kids adjusting to summer holidays

When primary schools closed this week, parents were plunged into the annual summer dilemma: how to maintain their own work lives while also keeping children occupied.

It’s an issue facing all of us, but for parents of children with special educational needs, it’s “absolutely magnified”, says Claire Droney, who has taught autistic children and young people for 17 years.

“Summer holidays bring change. All of a sudden, school’s closed, there’s less routine — familiar stuff like the weekly swimming class isn’t there anymore. Social interaction can increase — more playdates, people dropping by unexpectedly.

“Days tend to be looser, more spontaneous. This may not suit the autistic person who likes things to stay the same,” says Droney, who, along with Annelies Verbiest, has published The Everyday Autism Book for Schools, an easy-to-read, jargon-free book suitable for teachers and parents.

“Parents will also miss the slight respite school affords,” says Droney, adding that autistic children have three needs that can guide parents planning the next two months. From the child’s perspective, these are: ‘Make things predictable for me. Help me stay calm and relaxed. Let me do the things I love, that I’m interested in.'

She advocates a weekly/monthly calendar, placed visibly, where you record what the child can expect to happen. “Make everything predictable. Go through the schedule every day. Try to have a daily schedule, even if it’s just ‘walk, lunch, iPad’."

Claire Droney is a lecturer on UCC’s Diploma in Autism Studies. Picture: Matt Brooker

If going somewhere, for example, pet farm, swimming pool, look for any social narrative on the relevant website, and take screenshots. “If travelling on a plane, watch take-off and landing videos. Listen to an audio of what a plane sounds like. Think about sensory differences that might arise on holiday: heat, feeling of sunscreen on the skin, new foods. Any preparation will pay off in keeping anxiety levels down.”

Droney also suggests giving rewards, based on the child’s interest, for any move beyond their comfort zone such as stepping in sand, dipping a toe in the water.

If summer camp is on the agenda, chat with the organisers to see if they can adapt to your child’s needs. “Consider a layered camp, where they don’t have to participate in the whole day. I supported a child in a sports camp last summer — he stayed for two hours, which was enough for him. He loved it.”

Also think about a summer camp in an environment familiar to your child, like their school, recommends Droney, a lecturer on UCC’s Diploma in Autism Studies.

“And remember you don’t have to occupy your child the whole time. Quiet rest days/hours are vital for everyone.”

The Everyday Autism Handbook for Schools; €30.95, in bookshops and online.