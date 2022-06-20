Sex File: His diet is ruining our love life 

I'm sure you realise that the real reason your husband goes to bed early is not because he is tired, but because he wants to avoid the temptation of having supper and a glass of wine with you. Of course, you could ask him to change his fasting schedule so that he skips breakfast instead of supper, but I presume that he's choosing to skip an evening meal because there are more calories in a leisurely dinner than in a bowl of muesli and a banana.
You could also try not to see it as a problem, but as an opportunity to spend the evening in bed together. He'd probably be delighted, particularly if you compliment his new slimmed-down figure while you're at it. Don't let this make you go hungry (for food), though: a recent study by a postdoctoral fellow at the University of California found that women's brains don't respond to romantic cues when they are hungry.
Having sex would benefit your husband, too, as it turns out to be an effective way to dull hunger pangs. Research at York University found that increases in the "love hormone" oxytocin decrease appetite. Researchers were studying people suffering from binge-eating disorder when they discovered that oxytocin plays a more important role in curbing or fuelling the impulse to overeat than was previously realised.
One of the best ways to stimulate the release of oxytocin into the bloodstream is to have lots of sex, but if your husband is also on a sex diet, you need to ask him what's going on. In any relationship, maintaining intimacy requires the investment of both partners, and when one person makes a unilateral decision to change the contract it is difficult for the other partner. You have a right to know why they don't want it, and to know what needs to change to get back on track.
The good news is that this is a finite problem. I imagine that his fasting regime will not last forever, so in the meantime, if your main gripe is that you miss chatting to him, try texting. If you look back through your text message history with him, I guarantee that it will be mainly day-to-day life administration. Make a decision to change that. Instead of texting only about picking something up from the supermarket, use your texts as a way to connect on an intimate level and to sow the seeds of desire and anticipation. Tell him that you love him, and that you think he is hot, and that you are having sex for dinner tonight.
