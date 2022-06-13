Sex File: I can't keep up with my wife now her sex drive has increased

My wife has just stopped taking the contraceptive pill for the first time after 20 years. She got fed up with it and is going to use an ovulation app instead. It has come as a surprise to me that her sex drive has increased and I'm finding it hard to keep up. I'm feeling out of balance. What can we do?

The pill, in many ways, is fantastic. It was revolutionary in giving women autonomy over their bodies — it also made us responsible for carrying the burden of preventing unwanted pregnancies. It is, of course, high time that burden was shared, but science has somehow failed to advance male contraception. Actually, that is not entirely true. In 2016 trials of an injected male contraceptive were found to be 96% effective, but the trial was halted because the treatment caused side effects such as depression, acne and weight gain — sound familiar? As a result, scientists are now working to find a non-hormonal solution. I think I safely speak for half the population when I say that I wish that level of consideration had been extended to us.