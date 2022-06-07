Barnardos fundraiser more important than ever as families going without essentials

Stark statistics published by Barnardos highlight why the charity’s biggest annual fundraiser – the Big Toddle – is more important than ever this year.

Its latest research on the impact of the cost of living crisis found almost two-thirds of parents and their children had to go without essentials – food, heat, electricity – over the past six months.

More than 25% have cut back/gone without heat, and almost one in four have cut back/gone without electricity. And one-third reported cutting back on clothes.



Barnardos commissioned Amárach Research to conduct a nationally representative survey of more than 300 parents/guardians with children aged 17 or younger living with them.

The charity's national fundraising manager Seán Bergin says it’s alarming that one in six families have reduced or gone without medical appointments/medicines. “When it’s a choice between keeping the electricity topped up or going for medical attention, that’s worrying.”

He points to very practical, tough realities for families.

A family where two teens live with their father ate tinned food for a week in order to be able to pay a high heating bill.

Bergin points to another family, struggling to afford essentials, who then had their washing machine break down. “There was no money to fix it.”

The example illustrates what Barnardos staff members are seeing daily, with one worker summing it up: “All it takes is for one cost to crop up, or one thing to break down, and they’re tipped into financial crisis.”

Pictured at the launch of barnardo's 19th annual Big Toddle in Herbert Park are (l-r) Corey Morgan – age 5, Charlie Maher- age 4, Zara Bayam – age 4, Charley Buttimer - age 4

Bergin says 50% of families Barnardos works with have no money for activities/entertainment for their children. “This might sound like a luxury, but after school activities are important in children’s development. They learn how to be part of a group, build friendships and improve their communication.

“Even the day trip to the beach with the family is important – they can have fun together and not be all the time worrying about the hardships of home. But all the costs add up and when a parent’s struggling to keep the meter going, they don’t have money set aside for a day trip.”

Virgin Media’s Karen Koster is Barnardos ambassador. “Once you become a parent the world takes on a whole new dimension. I want to be able to give something back, to create good karma and hopefully, my kids will learn from that too,” says the mum-of-three.

Admitting she “hated sports as a child”, her two boys – just one year apart in age – absolutely have to move. “My boys have brought out this active side in me,” she says.

Urging crèches/pre-schools/community groups/families to support the Big Toddle, Koster says: “What could be more special than children helping children to have happy childhood memories?”