On song: New book helps children and parents to learn national anthem

Rachel J Cooper was at a Six Nations Ireland v Italy game in the Aviva Stadium about five years ago when she experienced an awkward moment.

The Midleton-based woman who has a background in logistics and finance realised she didn’t know the Irish national anthem past the first two lines.

“When Amhrán na bhFiann was playing I had to hum along after the first two lines and then join in again at the last line. I realised exactly the same was happening to everybody around me. They were mumbling uncomfortably or looking at their phones. From what I could see no-one was singing the full national anthem from start to finish.”

Rachel did some minor research, conducting a random vox-pop of about 30 people in Cork City centre. “Only two people knew the anthem from start to finish – the rest knew just the first two lines.”

Asking herself why we largely don’t know our national anthem, Rachel also realised she didn’t know anything about the song – its lyrics, who wrote it, what it means in English. With her interest sparked, she made a vow – to know all the words and to be able to sing it at the following year’s rugby match.

Our National Anthem

Along with Lu Ó Maolmhochóir, Rachel has written Our National Anthem, which has just been launched by start-up company Abair Linn Publishing. She says the book is the start of a nationwide initiative to teach children and their parents the Irish national anthem for life.

Rachel asked parents if their children were learning it in school. “They said they usually get a photocopy of the lyrics and learn the words before St Patrick’s Day. They quickly forget them after that. To learn a song it needs to be taught regularly. In my opinion, it’s not taught regularly enough in schools.

“I’m not suggesting it be sung every morning, but perhaps once at the end of every week, as a positive end to that week. It only takes 60 seconds to sing so it’s not huge to ask for it to be sung regularly.”

As we approach the centenary of Michael Collins’s death and in this period of important national centenaries, Rachel feels that citizens of all countries should know their national anthems and that we should know ours – not just for St Patrick’s Day. “My friends of all other nationalities know theirs,” she remarks.

“Wouldn’t it be amazing if all Irish children knew their national anthem for life? Singing it with depth of feeling and pronouncing every word correctly,” she asks.

Our National Anthem:

Has the Irish and English words of Amhrán na bhFiann, as well as how to sing it phonetically.

Explains the background of the national anthem with interesting historical stories.

Has illustrations, a quiz and a workbook section to encourage children to learn the anthem.

Is tailored for second to fifth class children and has inclusive themes to ensure all Irish children are included in learning about their national anthem.

Available at www.abairlinn.ie; cost €12.99 plus €3 p&p