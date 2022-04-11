Sex File: I want better sex. How do I tell him? 

In your 20s sex is about experimentation, learning about yourself and everyone else. In your 30s, it is more likely to be about intimacy and stability. In your 40s and 50s, when the demands of parenting may diminish, you suddenly have an opportunity to rediscover yourself. The person you reacquaint with is wiser, more resilient and more confident.
Midlife allows men and women to be more at ease with themselves in a way they often weren’t when they were younger. I’ve seen this especially with younger women, who can be very self-critical, but by the time the menopause is on the horizon they have started to be more accepting of themselves. For women in midlife the combination of opportunity, experience and self-acceptance can increase sexual curiosity. Throw in a little hormonal chaos and you have yourself a full-blown midlife sexual awakening. It can sometimes mean a surge in libido. It doesn’t happen to all women, and it can come as a shock at a time of life when many women are expecting their appetite for sex to go into decline.
You are lucky that your newly discovered sexual confidence is happening within a happy marriage, and after two decades together, hopefully the two of you know each other well enough to be honest. Even if you have not up until now talked much about sex, it is never too late to start. Yes, striking up a conversation about sex always feels a bit awkward at first, but once you start the conversation, things generally feel a lot easier.
It is often better to introduce things incrementally. After all, this will be out of the blue to him, whereas you have already had a lot of time to think about it, so give him some time to tune in and catch up. Rather than throwing a single shopping list of sexual demands at him, have several smaller conversations about the things you would like to change.
