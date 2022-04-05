Follow the Easter Bunny's trail: Five egg hunts to enjoy with your family

Easter activities at leahysopenfarm.ie/easter-time/., from Thursday, April 14 to Monday, April 18 consist of Easter egg hunt and trailer ride through forest. Over the five days Easter Bunny will drop eggs continuously throughout the barn – no matter what time you start your hunt there’ll be eggs. On arrival each child gets questionnaire (with chance to win free return trip to Farm) and farm map. There’ll also be egg and spoon races for parents. General admission: €11.50 plus €5 extra charge for Easter activities. Book online:
For seven days from Saturday, April 16 to Friday, April 22, join Easter Bunny & Friends for special event at www.lullymoreheritagepark.com. Usual family admissions apply – no extra cost for event.. Find all clues hidden throughout park, solve Easter Bunny’s puzzle and collect your egg. Prizes also of larger eggs each afternoon for everybody who has done the egg hunt. Other attractions include train trip through award-winning Peatland Biodiversity Trail and pet farm. Online booking is essential:
Follow Easter egg trail at brigitsgarden.ie). Adult/child €10, family of four €35, under 2’s go free. Brigit’s Garden is a registered charity on 11-acre site with Celtic gardens and variety of habitats., on Easter Sunday and Monday April 17/18, from 12 noon-4pm. Younger children take part in mini hunt; older kids enjoy mighty hunt around the gardens; all hunts are at child’s own pace. Follow egg clues around the trail, solve Easter-themed puzzle and go to the Roundhouse to get reward. Every child receives chocolate nest with little eggs as a prize. Also watch out for Easter Bunny, make Easter decorations at arts/crafts arena, do face-painting and egg-fishing in World Fountain. Pre-booking online is required (
Easter Bunny returns to kiaoraminifarm.ie, on Easter Saturday, Sunday and Monday (April 16-18). Bunny will walk around farm at regular intervals giving children opportunity to take photo and ensuring every child receives chocolate surprise. Usual €9 per person admission – attractions include feeding animals, holding rabbits, operating/riding real fire engine, sandpits, milking cow, go karts; wacky races throughout Easter weekend. See
Annual Easter egg hunt at www.eventbrite.ie. Children of all ages invited to use map to search gardens for sculptures and other landmarks. At the end, they get a special chocolate reward. Places limited; book in advance; €6 per child, accompanying adult free; Saturday, April 16 11am-1pm. Tickets:
- Hide Easter egg anywhere worldwide for loved one with Cadbury Worldwide Hide. Using Google Maps Street View, share personalised clue meaningful to recipient. When recipient finds virtual egg, real Cadbury Easter egg is delivered to their door (ROI delivery only). Also ‘Free to Play’ option – hide virtual egg for loved one on Cadbury Worldwide Hide. For every Easter egg purchased on the platform, Cadbury will donate €2 to Barnardos. https://worldwidehide.cadbury.ie/ is open until April 10 (online purchase) and April 18 (‘free to play’).
- Easter Cake Sale, Ardcroney Hall, Nenagh, Co Tipperary, April 17 from 10am, coordinated by Fiona Duff in memory of her daughters, Isobel and Tess. All proceeds to Jack & Jill Foundation.