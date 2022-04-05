Follow the Easter Bunny's trail: Five egg hunts to enjoy with your family

Easter activities at Leahy’s Open Farm, Dungourney, Co Cork, from Thursday, April 14 to Monday, April 18 consist of Easter egg hunt and trailer ride through forest. Over the five days Easter Bunny will drop eggs continuously throughout the barn – no matter what time you start your hunt there’ll be eggs. On arrival each child gets questionnaire (with chance to win free return trip to Farm) and farm map. There’ll also be egg and spoon races for parents. General admission: €11.50 plus €5 extra charge for Easter activities. Book online: leahysopenfarm.ie/easter-time/.

For seven days from Saturday, April 16 to Friday, April 22, join Easter Bunny & Friends for special event at Lullymore Heritage & Discovery Park, Co Kildare. Find all clues hidden throughout park, solve Easter Bunny’s puzzle and collect your egg. Prizes also of larger eggs each afternoon for everybody who has done the egg hunt. Other attractions include train trip through award-winning Peatland Biodiversity Trail and pet farm. Online booking is essential: www.lullymoreheritagepark.com. Usual family admissions apply – no extra cost for event.