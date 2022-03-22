Colman Noctor: How children learn our core values  

‘Come in or stay out, you’re letting all the heat out’; ‘Dublin Airport wouldn’t have as many lights on as we have this house’; ‘Everything doesn’t have to go into the wash basket if you’ve only worn it once’.

These are just three sayings I have noticed myself saying to my children in recent weeks, which are word for word the phrases that my parents used when I was growing up. Although it might have appeared that I took little notice at the time, they sunk in by some form of osmosis.

I hear my mother and father’s voices increasingly as I speak to my children. Perhaps it is more pronounced due to the hikes in the cost of living, which may have some parallels to when I grew up in the ‘80s. Being sensible and thrifty about our use of the household utilities was a common theme of conversation when I was a child, not because of any desire to protect the planet - it was purely about keeping the price of our utility bills down.

Almost everyone who grew up in Ireland at that time will remember that it was frowned upon to have lights on in rooms nobody was using; radiators in the ‘good room’ were turned off because nobody ever used it; and if you left the immersion on by accident, you better pray that it was switched to ‘sink’ and not ‘bath’. Though I didn't see the point of any of these life lessons at the time, some of the learnings and attitudes have had a life-long impact.

Values can be passed down the generations without our conscious knowledge. It is fascinating how many of us take on the values taught to us by our parents, despite rebelling against or disagreeing with them at the time.

A wise colleague once referred to ‘the sleeping effects of therapy’, which echoes the parent-child relationship. A client, he explained, may complain, ‘this is not working’, but years later will report having implemented the skills taught in the therapeutic relationship.

Absorbing a value system

As well as teaching me the value of being sensible with the use of electricity and home heating oil, my parents also passed down other value systems. One of those is my approach to ‘borrowing’ or ‘loans’. My father had strong beliefs about ‘never owing anyone anything’. It came from the idea that you should never be ‘beholding’ or ‘obliged’ to someone else, which has rubbed off on me. Every car I have ever owned, I bought outright, and the thoughts of purchasing something on ‘the never-never’ fills me with dread. While this outlook has probably held me in good stead from a debt management perspective, it has also made me quite risk-averse. My reliance on having a permanent and pensionable income has always prohibited me from ‘going out on my own’, so perhaps this life lesson has held me back from being an entrepreneur.

Another value system my mother passed onto me was ‘work ethic’. I do not recall either my parents ever missing work or ever complaining about having to go to work. I remember my mother, a nurse, driving to work despite treacherously heavy snow. I once told her that I thought she was daft to be taking such risks to get to work. She explained she was going out in dangerous weather conditions because her colleagues and patients depended on her. If she didn’t get there, her colleagues would be unable to go home, and this sense of obligation drove her to do everything to get into work.

I’ve a similar mindset. When I left my job in 2020 in St Patrick’s Hospital, Dublin, I calculated that I had taken only one sick day over the 11 years I was there. This was not because I am incredibly healthy or never ill, but more because I would have dragged myself into work with coughs, temperatures and other doses and ploughed through it. In hindsight, this was neither wise nor sensible.

The other value system I inherited was punctuality. My father’s repeated saying was ‘better an hour early than a minute late’. Despite rolling my eyes as a teenager when he would use this phrase, to this day, I am obsessive when it comes to punctuality. If I am ever delayed, for whatever reason, my reaction is not proportionate to the importance of the event.

If being thrifty, risk-averse and punctual are the qualities I got from my parents, what value systems am I handing on to my children? Or are they even picking them up?

Despite our best efforts to convey wisdom to children, there is a common belief that we are not having an impact. To borrow a phrase from my mother, it ‘falls on deaf ears’. But does that mean we should give up trying to impart our wisdom to our children? I don’t think so. Maybe akin to the ‘sleeping effects’ of therapy, there is hope that a similar latent dynamic is at play in the ‘sleeping effects’ of parenting.

Be a role model for your children

Children and teenagers don’t want to be sensible adults, so the wisdom value system of parents will clash with the experimentation value system of adolescence. But that’s not to say the messaging isn’t being absorbed or having an unconscious, subtle impact on their core beliefs. Teenagers are not designed to agree with their parents - their role is to challenge these values and road test them. For this reason, the value system parents attempt to pass on may be rebelled against or ignored. But that’s not proof you have failed - your words of wisdom may be filed away, only to be re-accessed later when more applicable to their life stage.

If you have a value system you want to pass on, then role model it, persist and try to sell its benefits. But do not become disheartened if it does not have an immediate effect. The retrieval of this wisdom may require a set of circumstances to bring it to the fore, which is why many of us do not appreciate the benefits of our parent’s approach until we become parents ourselves.

I don’t see any signs of my children taking on my core values yet. My daughter has no issues with borrowing my money, and my eldest son has no urgency about being on time. That said, my youngest lad was sitting in the dark with his tablet last night, which I would like to think was because he was sparing the electricity. However, the more likely explanation was that he was too lazy to get up and turn on the light in the first place.

Dr Colman Noctor is a child psychotherapist