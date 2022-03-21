Sex File: His pillow talk is a turn-off

My new boyfriend is fantastic, a lot of fun - but he seems unable to discuss sex without using really weird, anachronistic language. He won't say 'have sex', for example - he says 'hanky panky' or 'rumpy pumpy'. Or he'll say, 'Let's be naughty.' He's 35, not 95. It's so unsexy.

When the Chilean-American author Isabel Allende said that "for women, the best aphrodisiacs are words", she definitely wasn't thinking of "rumpy pumpy" and "hanky panky". Everyone has quirks and eccentricities, but no one needs to use language like that to talk about sex. At 35 it's inexcusable. I'm impressed that you've been able to get past it to still have sex with him, as I'm sure it would have given lots of women "the ick".

There is no easy way to tell someone that the way he speaks about sex repulses you, but somehow, without hurting his feelings or making him feel stupid, you need to communicate to your boyfriend that using innuendo to talk about intimacy is a complete turn-off. You could start by simply asking him how he feels about talking about sex. Yes, it might sound odd to have a conversation about a potential conversation - but it's a toe in the water, and his response to that question will reveal a lot about his level of confidence. You could then tentatively broach the novel way he uses language.

Rather than asking him to stop outright, ask him why he finds it easier to communicate using those words? What do they mean to him? Does he think they are funny? Give him time to respond and don't expect any particular reaction. He might initially respond defensively by turning it around and accusing you of having no sense of humour, but if you remain calm, he may, with some encouragement, admit that his anachronistic language is rooted in a deep sense of embarrassment.

Talking openly and honestly about sex can feel very awkward for people who have no experience of that kind, but it is worth doing because the ease with which two people talk about sex reflects the ease with which they are able to talk about other aspects of their relationship. Being able to communicate is an indicator of your level of compatibility and it is also fundamental to your level of sexual satisfaction.

Finding the right moment to have this conversation is important. Although I would generally advise discussing sexual difficulties outside the bedroom, in this particular context I think it would be beneficial to talk to him immediately after you have had sex. Post-orgasmic people are more relaxed, their defences are down and that makes them more honest. Research has shown that after orgasm people are more likely to talk about their feelings, share their emotions and disclose deeper, more personal information about themselves. In the postcoital glow, talking openly about the lovely intimate and connected sex you have just had might make your boyfriend realise how inappropriate and unsexy his language is.