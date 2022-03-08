Access to social life is essential for young carers 

New University of Limerick research has found young carers tend to have higher levels of depressive symptoms than young people who don’t provide care to others.

This conclusion was reached after carers, aged 14-18 years from across Europe and Ireland, were asked how often in the previous week they’d felt depressed, had restless sleep, felt happy, lonely or sad, or that they couldn’t ‘get going’ or that everything was an effort. They were also asked how often in that week they’d enjoyed life.

However, the research also found when young carers reported higher levels of social participation, they were more satisfied with their lives – and were less depressed.

Dr Nikki Dunne, research officer with Family Carers Ireland and a co-author on the study, says other research shows a lot of positives for young people in caring roles. “Some studies show they have high self-esteem and higher levels of maturity. Caring doesn’t always have a negative impact on young people.”

But with the current study showing young carers better able to cope when they’ve more equitable access to a social life, Dr Dunne says this underscores the importance of creating equal opportunities for young carers to engage more socially. Pointing out that 77% of 14 to 18-year-olds perform their caring role for over 10 hours a week, she says: “With those 10 hours, you’re talking about time taken from other activities. It limits their opportunity to participate. It shows we need to think about tailoring supports for different age groups.”

Until his sister, Kathryn, 20, went into residential care four years ago, Monaghan 18-year-old Seán Collins provided a lot of the backup care for her. Kathryn has SAT B2, a rare genetic syndrome involving chromosomal deletion and needs 24/7 care.

“I was always providing that extra support,” says Seán, whose mother has stage-four breast cancer. With his mum diagnosed around the time Kathryn went to residential care, Seán says: “I help Mum around the house with manual jobs. Bending, stretching, reaching are all very hard on her.”

Seán admits to feeling down at times over the years but says social engagement has helped enormously. “My parents have always been very supportive of me getting involved in social activities. I went to Special Olympics with Kathryn. That was great – I met other siblings, who were in my position. I also play a bit of rugby. The social element has 100% helped me. I’ve made friends for life through Family Carers Ireland and Special Olympics.”

More details

Young Carers Action Day takes place Wednesday, March 16.

The annual event raises awareness of young carers’ incredible contribution to their families/local communities. Family Carers Ireland are organising multiple events to mark the day.

Research suggests almost 67,000 10 to 17-year-olds in Ireland provide regular unpaid care for loved ones.