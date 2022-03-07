Sex File: Fitness training is ruining our love life

My boyfriend is training for a marathon. He’s doing a lot of training — long runs — and, with work and our young children, is completely exhausted. As a result, he just never wants to have sex. I thought exercise was meant to boost sex drive, not the opposite.

Exercise is great for sex. It gets your heart beating faster and increases blood flow. It triggers the release of endorphins, which give you a runner’s high. It boosts your mood and your self-esteem. People who exercise generally have a more positive body image, so they tend to feel more confident with their clothes off. Being fitter means you have more sexual stamina, which has obvious benefits in the bedroom. In men, being fit decreases the likelihood of erectile difficulties; in women, it is associated with increased sexual desire, arousal and satisfaction. When the psychologist Cindy Meston was studying the impact of exercise on female sexual arousal, she found that immediately after a workout, blood flow restores the working muscles; 15 to 30 minutes after a workout, blood volume in the genitals increases, which creates an optimum window for sex.

But when researchers such as Meston talk about “exercise”, they are talking about 20 minutes of fairly intense cycling on a stationary bike. Marathon training is a bit different. It is a test of endurance and stamina that requires three to five runs every week for four to five months. It is physically and mentally demanding, and an enormous undertaking — so it’s not surprising that it stops a man from wanting to have sex. Research has found that the harder and longer men train, the less interested in sex they are, regardless of age.

It is frustrating that something that is so good for humans in moderation can have such a negative effect at higher intensities, but there are ways around it. First, there is (obviously) no point making sexual demands on your boyfriend when he has just had a run. It is, however, important that you get what you need, because your boyfriend’s training puts a lot of pressure on you too. Any activity that regularly keeps a couple apart has the potential to put pressure on their relationship and when you’re feeling a bit lonely or deserted because his attention is elsewhere, minor irritations can stack up to cause significant dissatisfaction. Remind him that running a marathon is something that he is doing for himself, by himself. It gives him a great sense of achievement — but you, however, are left alone every other night while he trains. That has given you a lot of time to question why, when you are making so many sacrifices to support him, he can’t find the energy or the enthusiasm to do something to make you happy.

On days when he isn’t running, you could try initiating sex in the morning when he is more rested and less likely to feel stressed. Even if he doesn’t feel up to intercourse, being naked and having some skin-to-skin contact will help to restore intimacy. Opt for less strenuous positions, such as spoons. Oral sex is less physically demanding — so even if he’s not in the mood, he can still ensure that you’re satisfied. Sex toys are also a great shortcut for both of you. It’s worth remembering that the sexual difficulties you are having now do at least have a finish line. If you can keep your cool and muddle through until the race, things will hopefully go back to normal. Unless, of course, he signs up to another one.