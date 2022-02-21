Sex File: He wants sex at very weird times

My new boyfriend gets turned on at the most inconvenient times. We might just be settling down to watch TV and he'll suddenly get frisky. I find these sorts of interruption annoying.

When you haven't been together very long, it is normal to want to have sex morning, noon and night. In the 'honeymoon period' you can't get enough of each other. You stay up all night making love, swapping the stories of your lives and sharing all your hopes and dreams and secrets. It's an intense and obsessive experience that typically lasts between six months and two years, but then the love bubble tends to burst and you stop idealising each other so much.

Having been blind to each other's imperfections, you suddenly start noticing flaws or bothersome characteristics. You have your first fight, and you learn what it feels like to be in conflict. It is the end of something beautiful, but it is the beginning of something special - the actual relationship. This is where you find yourselves. The most important thing at this stage is to make sure that you learn how to communicate honestly with each other.

Being 'desired' is erotic, but a degree of autonomy is important. All relationships need boundaries and ordinarily they don't need to be made explicit because most people instinctively understand the rules. Boundaries such as knowing when to ask permission, how to show empathy or when to express gratitude, being honest, knowing when a partner needs personal space, not being too needy or demanding, showing respect for differences in opinion, or taking responsibility for one's own actions - these are fundamental to all healthy and respectful relationships. Within romantic relationships, couples also need to have boundaries around the kind of sex that they want or don't want.

Your boyfriend may just be intoxicated by desire, but the fact that you are already having a lot of sex and you find his interruptions annoying suggest that his behaviour is a bid for attention. Because it is a new relationship it's too early to judge what this behaviour means. He may just be horny, but his behaviour could also be an indication of neediness. Neediness can feel like adoration, but it can also feel like suffocation.

The only way to work out his motivation is to speak to him about it. Tell him that you don't want to lose the spontaneity and excitement of your sex life, but that sometimes you want to relax in front of the TV or cook a meal without interruptions, however sexy the interruptions are.

Do consider the fact that for him sex might be a bid for connection. Make sure he knows that there are lots of other ways to get closeness, attention and intimacy.

If you suspect that he is insecure, you need to set boundaries around how much of yourself you make available to him. It can be easy to lose yourself in a new relationship, but it is important that both of you set aside time for seeing friends and maintaining your own interests. The honeymoon period is exciting, but you don't want it to become all-encompassing.

If the issue is that he can't get enough of you, try having sex earlier in the evening, before you relax on the sofa, then he can have a postcoital nap while you get control of the remote.