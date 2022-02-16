Ask Niamh: Is there any way to get a free upgrade to first class on my flight?

A travel agent once told me that the days of saying you are on honeymoon so that you can get a free upgrade are over.
However, where there’s a will there’s a way and there are so many tips and tricks out there to give yourself the best chance of getting beyond the curtain to the promised land.
There is no exact science to getting a free upgrade and often it will come down to pure luck.
A common bit of advice is dressing for the part. Insiders say being smartly dressed will mean you have a much better chance of an upgrade than turning up in casual clothes.
Other insider tips include booking directly with the airline, being nice to the person booking you on the flight and simply just asking.
Some people say turning up early will give you a better chance while others say arriving late is better.
Airlines like Aer Lingus have loyalty programmes that can be very helpful in securing upgrades for its members.