Ask Niamh: Is there any way to get a free upgrade to first class on my flight?

"There is no exact science to getting a free upgrade and often it will come down to pure luck."
Ask Niamh: Is there any way to get a free upgrade to first class on my flight?

Cloud control: there's very little to a flight upgrade, but it's never any harm to chance things

Wed, 16 Feb, 2022 - 18:00
Niamh Hennessy

A travel agent once told me that the days of saying you are on honeymoon so that you can get a free upgrade are over. 

However, where there’s a will there’s a way and there are so many tips and tricks out there to give yourself the best chance of getting beyond the curtain to the promised land. 

There is no exact science to getting a free upgrade and often it will come down to pure luck.

A common bit of advice is dressing for the part. Insiders say being smartly dressed will mean you have a much better chance of an upgrade than turning up in casual clothes. 

Other insider tips include booking directly with the airline, being nice to the person booking you on the flight and simply just asking. 

Some people say turning up early will give you a better chance while others say arriving late is better. 

Airlines like Aer Lingus have loyalty programmes that can be very helpful in securing upgrades for its members.

More in this section

Young man sleeping waking up and stretching in his bed. people, bedtime and rest concept - man lying in bed at home, It's time t Sex File: He laughs after we make love and it's a real turn-off
old dog keep crying From yaps to howls: how to interpret your dog’s bark — and how to get them to tone it down
Girls having fun at a bachelorette party Let's Talk: How to keep the cost of a stag or hen party down without sacrificing fun
<p>Picture: iStock </p>

Learner Dad: An uncharged electronic device is the single biggest risk you face as a parent

READ NOW
IE-logo-subscribe

Latest

Louise O'Neill
Louise O'Neill

Strong voices, sharp writing on the issues that matter to you

Lifestyle
Newsletter

The best food, health, entertainment and lifestyle content from the Irish Examiner, direct to your inbox.

Sign up
Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices