Richard Hogan: Rogan’s reach, ironically, makes him mainstream

I spent last summer in Seattle. It was an incredible experience for myself and my family. I was working at Antioch University carrying out research on a Fulbright scholarship. It was a special time, a once in a lifetime experience for my children. At the end of the experience, we rented a car and drove from Seattle to San Francisco. Down the 101 through Oregon, the wild beautiful coast on your right as you hug the sinuous road, into California.

The mighty redwoods, the avenue of the giants one of the most spectacular sights. And then of course San Francisco, The Bay Bridge, and The Golden Gate. Magnificent structures that can challenge the strongest of us, a sensory overload, Alcatraz in the distance, the freezing San Fran bay below, and cars whizzing by. It can be a little daunting, to say the least, for a Cork boy whose only real experience of these mighty structures is the Jack Lynch Tunnel. In all, we travelled over two thousand miles. Stopping to camp under the stars, the international space station passing overhead and swimming in the rough pacific. A magic time.

America is an incredible place. It was my first time back in America since 2016. Since Trump. And things had changed. What really struck me was how coarsened political debate had become. How things were going in America depended on which news outlet you tuned into. Reality seemed irrelevant. In the midst of a global pandemic, correct information is vitally important, it is life and death stuff. But the news channels were only interested in painting each other as hysterical lunatics.

The information coming from them was so biased it was impossible to understand what was really happening. Tucker Carlson and Sean Hannity take on their liberal counterparts over on CNN nightly in some sort of WWE-type rumble. Except the stakes are high. The impact of this nightly garish spectacle has been profound. Like a show trial, but executing rationality. This outrage machine, created to drive audience numbers has, ironically enough, discredited them and caused a huge shift away from traditional news outlets. This has given a massive platform to people like Joe Rogan and Ben Shapiro.

The recent controversy with Spotify over Joe Rogan’s alleged spreading of Covid-19 misinformation has caused a huge problem for Spotify. Rogan is wildly popular, he is a media phenomenon. His podcast, The Joe Rogan Experience, was downloaded a massive 190 million times in 2019. He is big business. He signed a deal with Spotify worth $100 million.

I have listened to some of his interviews and I can see why he is so popular. He shoots from the hip and often says the opposite of what mainstream media expounds, his thoughts aren’t always well thought out but that’s half the charm. He is a fighter who is interested in learning. His guests are eclectic, Elon Musk, Mike Tyson, Jordan Peterson, to mention some. They are not always the darlings of mainstream media channels. And this is a big part of his appeal. He echoes many of the ideas skeptics have about the information they are receiving from mainstream media.

Of course, Rogan is far more popular and has a bigger reach than any mainstream media outlet, which makes him, ironically enough, mainstream. The left versus right debate that has raged out of control over the last five years in America has caused a terrible rupture in the general public’s faith in the accuracy of information being disseminated. There is such distrust, that a lot of people see this controversy as an example of the deep state working its dark magic against someone who dares question it. The issue has actually bolstered Rogan’s place among his hardcore fans.

Some of the heroes of the 60’s musical landscape have weighed in on the issue, too. Both Neil Young and Joni Mitchell have taken their music down in protest against Rogan’s podcast. Neil Young said, ‘they can have Rogan or Young. Not both’. Spotify chooses Rogan. Not surprising really - 70% of revenue generated from Young’s music goes to the artist. They own all of Rogan’s podcasts. It’s simple finance. But there is a bigger issue here.

Spotify has moved from music streaming to content creation and that, as Spotify has recently found out, comes with responsibilities. It is, like many social media platforms, in control of what the general public thinks. That is an incredibly powerful place to be, especially when you started out simply streaming music. This is the way things are going.

As these streaming services adapt and change to suit new markets their services will become more powerful. Young and Mitchell’s decision to remove their content from the platform, while well-intentioned, has done little to decrease Rogan’s popularity. In fact, you could argue it has increased it.

More people will tune in to see what all the controversy is about. We are in a new media world. How information gets disseminated is rapidly changing. We have to all be more critical of the information we consume. It could cost us our life.