Let's Talk: How to keep the cost of a stag or hen party down without sacrificing fun

For many people when they start on the wedding journey, it’s like they walk into a bubble. Outside is everyone else going about their lives but the betrothed is inside the bubble consumed with wedding activities.

There is nobody who will be more excited to be in that bubble than the person getting married; often they will forget the world is still turning outside. They may even forget nobody will care about their wedding as much as they do themselves.

This is ‘their day’ and for other people, although they’re along for the ride, it is just another day for them. Yes, a very special day and one people will be very excited about, but it is just a day.

It is with this in mind that careful hen and stag party planning should take place. Weddings are extremely expensive. Confetti magazine estimates that on average weddings cost €25,000.

For those attending a wedding, the costs add up too: The gift, drink, clothes, childcare, hair, make-up, accommodation. The hen/stag party is on top of this cost. They will set someone back around €300, according to HenandStagSligo, which points out that the cost has been increasing over the years.

All in all, hen/stag parties can be lovely events. Getting to celebrate with a group of close family and friends before the madness of the big day is great. It is important, however, not to lose focus on the event itself. You don’t have to spend a fortune to ensure a great night.

Remember that people will be there to celebrate the bride or groom, have some fun, and a good night out. This can be done without too much fuss and expense.

TheVow.ie did a survey a few years ago and 91% of respondents said that they believed that the cost of hen and stag parties has gotten out of hand.

The best first step when organising a hen or stag is to lay out exactly what you are doing and do not sway from that. It’s easy to start adding activities into the schedule thinking people will be bored or need entertainment. However, there’s nothing wrong with letting people take a few hours for themselves rather than zorbing or playing football golf before dinner.

Then it is time to strike your deals. Ring up the hotels and restaurants and strike the best deals you can. When you are booking for a large group, you have power that will bag you a bargain. It can be easy too to get caught up on decorations and gifts but try not to get too drawn into this. Euro shops do great decorations at very cheap prices.

When it comes to costumes, remember that you could order 20 t-shirts which would be useful just for a few hours but could end up in the bin the following day — not good for your pocket or the environment. It could be just as easy to tell people to dress up in colourful clothes. People may be only too delighted to use the sparkling leggings sitting in the back of their wardrobe.

When it comes to hen and stag dos, less can be more. It will be hard to please everyone and it is important to remember why you are having the party in the first place.

The idea of hen and stag parties date to the 1800s when groups of men and women gathered separately for celebrations. It was around the 1960s that they started becoming commonplace as pre-wedding rituals. The events have grown from dinner the night before the wedding to week long trips to Las Vegas and Benidorm.

However you decide to celebrate, remember that making great memories does not have to cost the earth.

Champ of the Week: Kelly would like to nominate Ryan's SuperValu in Grange

"SuperValu in Grange is my Champ of the Week. Not only is the store amazing, I just love going in there for my shopping. It really is a great place to shop. The staff working there are always just so nice and helpful.

"What is especially lovely is how chatty they are when I go to the till. They are always smiling and even if it is busy, it never feels like it is because the staff are always keeping an eye out.

"I actually don’t live too close to the supermarket but I popped in a few years ago as I was in the area but I enjoyed shopping there so much I go out of my way now to go there."