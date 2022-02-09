Richard Hogan: You are a miracle, don't waste it by not being true to yourself

Let me tell you a little story. Once there was a boy who met a girl. They found each other tolerable enough to have offspring. Hang on, I’ve jumped a little forward in this tale. Let’s go back a little bit, before the offspring.

The boy and girl in this tale met roughly 10,000 people over the course of their young life. And every time the boy spoke with a member of the opposite sex with smooth indifference, told one of his witty anecdotes or smiled his cute little smile, you faded ever so slightly. As for the girl, every time she went to the cinema with a potential suitor, pushed her hair behind her ears or laughed at another boy's joke revealing her dimples the chances of you being born faded even further.

Like that picture in ‘Back to the Future’ every time your parents spoke with someone interesting or attractive before they met, even after they met, your image faded. Now that’s only a little bit of this story. So they met and defied the odds. Which are about 1 in 10,000. Now let’s explore this story a little deeper. The chances of them actually staying together long enough to have a child are 1 in 40 million. Not great odds, but not impossible. I’m an optimist.

In this story, there are also an egg and a sperm. Due to meiosis, each egg and sperm are utterly unique. Which complicates things considerably. We now have to factor in that a woman produces, on average, 100,000 eggs over the course of her reproductive life while a man produces 12 trillion sperm. Typical men - excess in the extreme - he won’t need all of them. So the probability that half of one sperm with your little face on it meets half of that egg with the other half of your face on it is, 1 in 400 quadrillion.

Seems like the odds are stacked against this story going further. But that’s not even the start of this journey. That is only the story of how your parents met to have you. But what about your grandparents? And their parents? And so on. This is where things get interesting. For we must now travel down the sinuous road of evolution and trace an unbroken lineage that stretches back to the origins of humanity and beyond. Those odds are so staggering that it is impossible for me to write it out in the column, I would need endless newspapers. We have to multiple 400 quadrillion to the power of 150,000 (that represents the generations of humans that have gone before)

Put simply, the chances of you being born are almost zero! Almost.

Let me put it another way. Let’s just say you are travelling over all the oceans on earth and you drop a penny from the plane. You are now tasked with finding that penny. You have limited oxygen, you are blindfolded and only allowed one attempt to pick something up from the seabed of all the oceans in the world.

You are dropped in, you reach down and from the depths of a bottomless ocean you pick up that penny. A miracle. Absolutely. A miracle defies the chances to exist. You are that penny. You are that one true miracle. But your story is not written yet. How you use that miracle is up to you.

Every time you live someone else’s idea of who you are it causes you suffering and gives that penny to someone undeserving. Throughout our journey, external factors can steal our sense of joy. We might not get the job we went for, we might feel unfilled in our marriage, we worry about the future or we ruminate on the past.

All of these things can dimmish that miracle considerably. But you owe it to yourself to reach for the best possible life you can attain. In my experience, depression occurs when the projected self is incongruent to how the self is being perceived. There is a gap between who you want to be and who you are in the world. This often comes from living a label or role that is not fit for purpose. Think about your own life for a moment. Are you being true to yourself or are you living someone else’s idea of how you should be in the world? Don’t give away the miracle of you, it’s too precious.

Be bold and live your life, exactly how you want to live it. When you refuse to allow people to position you in a particular way they will resist it at first but eventually, they will change too. You are that penny at the bottom of the ocean. Celebrate your miracle by living each day being the person you were meant to be, not someone’s idea of what you should be like.