Popping the question on April 1 is always a bit of a gamble. Val O’Neill’s initial reaction when her boyfriend Jonathan Coen proposed on that date, in 2018, was to think it was a joke — until she saw Jonathan sink to one knee, and produce an engagement ring.

“I was shocked and thought it was an April Fools' Day prank at first, but then came the tears of happiness,” she said.

Val, from Lyre, Rathmore, Co Kerry, and Jonathan, from Ballinderry, Nenagh, Co Tipperary, were on a break in Killarney at the time.

Val O'Neill and Jonathan Coen. Pictures: Adrian O'Neill, www.staywildimages.com

“Many friends and family also thought it was a Fools’ Day joke until pictures of the engagement ring were shown on our WhatsApp group,” added Val.

They set about planning their big day for three years later, April 3, 2021 — until the pandemic hit.

So, they postponed the wedding to August 2021, and then postponed again to January 13, 2022, when they exchanged vows in the Woodlands House Hotel, Adare, Co Limerick.

Val O'Neill and Jonathan Coen.

The civil ceremony was led by Elizabeth Drew, celebrant, and the wedding reception took place in the same venue.

“Our wedding day was the best day of our lives and so worth the wait, surrounded by our families and our friends,” said Val.

“Everyone’s feet were aching for days after from dancing as it had been two years since we all had a right good dance; we did not leave the dancefloor from the minute our band Deuces Wild started up — they were outstanding from start to finish, as was the DJ after.”

Val O'Neill and Jonathan Coen.

The bride found her dream wedding dress in the Finesse boutique in Listowel, Co Kerry, and the groom and his party sourced their suits in Morley’s, Cork.

Capturing every special moment on camera was the bride’s cousin, Adrian O’Neill, wedding photographer, while Val’s uncle Pat O’Neill, hairstylist, ensured her hair was picture-perfect, and the makeup was by the team in the Woodlands Hotel salon.

Val O'Neill with Noreen Keane and Nicole Noonan

Val’s sister Noreen Keane and friend, Nicole Noonan, were her bridesmaids while her nephew, Jamie Keane, was the pageboy.

By Jonathan’s side were his friend, Dave Dennehy, and Val’s son Adam Heelan, was groomsman.

Jonathan Coen with Dave Dennehy and Adam Heelan.

Dave was with Jonathan when he and Val first met, on a night out in 2016.

On their wedding day, Val’s parents Mary and Eugene O’Neill were among those toasting to their future happiness. “We felt the groom’s parents, the late Lily and Eddie Coen, were there in spirit, and would have been super-proud of their son,” said Val.

The couple with the bride's family.

Also very much in their thoughts was the bride’s best friend, the late Donal Sheehan.

“We were friends for over 25 years and were more like brother and sister than best friends,” said Val.

The couple with the groom's family.

The couple, who live in Dromahane, Mallow, hope to honeymoon this summer.

Val works for the Three mobile phone company in Mallow, and Jonathan works for Lough Construction.

