'We'll find a home for it': Donate unwanted Christmas gifts to charity

Bernadette Harrington found Graham Norton’s latest novel in a Barnardos shop in Dun Laoghaire.

The children’s charity has seven shops around Ireland and Harrington is Barnardos shops manager. “I’m in and out of the shops all the time. Books I like do pop up. I always look at the shelves for whatever is in by the author I currently like.”

The children's charity has seven shops around Ireland and Harrington is Barnardos shops manager.

Barnardos’ public appeal for donations of unwanted gifts to their shops went out earlier this month. The response has been good, says Harrington.

“But we’re always delighted to receive more. It’s that time of year – when people have a good clear-out, so maybe they’d consider us. If you received anything too small, too big or just not right for you – clothes, shoes, accessories, children’s items, household goods – we’ll find a home for it.”

The categories of gifts donated vary year to year. “Since Covid, with people working from home, reading has gone through the roof. People are buying new books for themselves. And then someone also gifts the same book to them – so we’re getting lots of new books.”

Parents donate toys that aren’t age-appropriate for their child. Children themselves are also generous. “Some children get so much. They often want to help others not as fortunate.”

Teachers’ gifts feature too. “There are only so many scented candles a teacher can light in a year. Male teachers tend to get toiletry sets, which they often donate.”

While good-quality pre-loved items represent most of what’s for sale in Barnardos shops, Harrington says brand new unwanted gifts bring a different customer. “People love when they can donate something they won’t use. Charity shops have an unusual and different role to the rest of the high street. People often feel an affiliation for a charity.”

Shops like Barnardos’ are an intrinsic part of the circular economy. “We’ve all been there: we get a gift, think ‘that’s just not me’, feel guilty about giving it away and worry the person who gave it will find out. Yet that item can be somebody else’s treasure.”

Barnardos also has two bridal shops – in Wexford and Dun Laoghaire, selling brand-new bridal items at about one-third the normal price. “Many brides want to start off their special day by doing something positive for a charity. And they put the money they’ve saved towards some other element of the wedding.”

Barnardos shops are a vital income stream for the charity. Aside from helping strengthen sustainability in the marketplace, funds generated by each donated item go directly towards Barnardos work with almost 18,000 children/families countrywide.

Think sustainably

Tips from Megan Kennedy-Woodard, co-author of the new book Turn the Tide on Climate Anxiety, for helping families think sustainably: