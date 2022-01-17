Sex File: My libido is tailing off, will testosterone boost it?

I am a 48-year-old woman and in the past few years I have noticed my libido is tailing off - and it is putting pressure on my marriage. Should I consider testosterone?

Testosterone is certainly not something I would recommend to you - because you have not yet been through the menopause it is probably not a viable option. There are no testosterone preparations available designed specifically for women. You can get it prescribed privately but only if you are post-menopausal, and this type is testosterone that is developed for men but given to women in smaller doses, so it's not ideal.

Although the use of testosterone to increase sexual desire has always been controversial - because normally it is a combination of factors that affects sex drive and there is no silver bullet - a lot of clinicians believe it should be more widely available to post-menopausal women. This change of heart was largely because of an analysis of 36 randomised controlled trials involving 8,480 participants that was conducted by the Women's Health Research Program at Monash University in Melbourne in 2019. The study assessed the potential benefits and risks of testosterone treatment compared with a placebo or a comparison such as oestrogen in women who had been through the menopause. The results showed that testosterone significantly increased sexual function, sexual desire, sexual pleasure, arousal, orgasm, responsiveness and self-image.

The study concluded that women who have been through the menopause and who are suffering from a reduction in sexual desire can benefit from testosterone therapy, but that there is not enough evidence of its use in premenopausal women. It was not all good news, though. The study found that testosterone treatment - whether oral or topical - led to a significant weight gain, excess body hair and a greater likelihood of developing acne. Oral testosterone treatments led to a significant increase in levels of LDL ("bad" cholesterol), which raises the risk of heart disease and stroke. Topical testosterone did not lead to a rise in LDL. Because testosterone converts to oestrogen in the body, there is also an unanswered question about whether it might increase the risk of breast cancer.

You are 48, and the average age for the menopause (when a woman has not had a period for a year) is 51. However, it can happen a lot earlier. Even before your periods stop completely you can get symptoms resulting from the gradual decline of reproductive hormones in your body, including oestrogen, progesterone and testosterone. This is called the perimenopause.

I would recommend that you discuss your symptoms with your GP. If it turns out that you are perimenopausal or menopausal (both of which could explain your low libido), your GP can prescribe hormone replacement therapy. That might do the trick, because oestrogen promotes lubrication and increases sexual desire. You can also opt for an oestrogen-only cream, pessary or ring.

If it turns out, however, that you are not fully menopausal, the easiest and safest way to kick-start your libido is to start solo. Doing pelvic floor exercise or kegels will strengthen your vaginal muscles and get the blood flowing, but having an orgasm is more fun, and it is more effective too. Masturbation and orgasm are the best way to boost pelvic blood flow, increase lubrication and keep the vaginal tissue healthy. Because middle-aged skin can be delicate, make sure you invest in a good lubricant for intercourse. An orgasm a day will rapidly reboot your sex drive and your marriage.

