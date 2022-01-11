'Everything happens for a reason': Young carer's life with three siblings who have ASD

It was a mid-November evening when third-level student Clodagh Bennett got off the train in Limerick, having arrived home from college in Thurles.

Mum Jessica greeted her off the train with an unexpected question: ‘How would you feel if I said you’d won the Young Carer of the Year award for Munster?’

Clodagh, 18 – in her first year of the BA in Education at Mary Immaculate College – asked who’d nominated her. It turned out her mother had. Clodagh is carer to her sisters, Niamh, 20, and Saoirse, 14, and to her 22-year-old brother Aidan. All three have ASD (autism spectrum disorder). “I thought Mum wasn’t serious at the start – I was shocked.”

Detailing the care she gives her siblings, Clodagh explains: “Niamh has mobility issues, an intellectual disability and epilepsy. She needs helping into her bedroom and sometimes in the shower. Aidan has mental health difficulties. I’m there to support him. It depends on what he needs in the moment – it could be something as simple as talking. Saoirse also has mental health difficulties. She’s in Junior Cert at school. I help her a lot with her learning and studies.”

Clodagh knows she misses out on social outings with college friends. “But I don’t mind. I know it’s not going to be the last event that’ll come along – there’ll always be others.”

And she wouldn’t change her siblings, though she wishes life was better for them. “Everything happens for a reason. I wouldn’t change them. Primarily I’d like an improvement in services for them – and that they be happy and content.”

Clodagh was one of four regional Young Carers of the Year honoured at an awards ceremony hosted by broadcaster Miriam O’Callaghan in Dublin before Christmas. Other regional winners are Dubliner Evan Corbally, 17, who cares for two younger sisters – both have ASD; Co Mayo 13-year-old Zoe Gilmartin, who goes “above and beyond” for her brother Ryan who has Down syndrome; and Alex Barr, 11, from Co Donegal. He’d just started Junior Infants when his mum became unwell – he has cared for her ever since.

Catherine Cox of Family Carers Ireland says caring is a demanding, emotional job. “Nobody asks to become a carer. Yet they take on the responsibility with kindness, love and dedication. We must continue to champion them, ensuring they know how much their contribution is worth and reminding the Government of their enormous value in our communities.”

Fact file: