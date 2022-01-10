Sex File: He only makes love to make me happy

My husband and I have always had a good sex life, although it's not so frequent these days. We're now in our 60s and he told me that the only reason he still has sex is to please me and that he could take it or leave it at his age. Now it feels so one-sided and it's put me off. What should I do?

I know it's tricky for you, but the truth is, most men in their 60s experience a drop in their libido and many more are struggling with unreliable erections. When it gets more difficult to have sex and an orgasm, the process inevitably becomes less pleasurable, so older men are often less interested in having sex. While it may seem surprising, it is also true that for some men, a lower sex drive can be very liberating. I've interviewed a number of men in their 60s who feel that they were, to some degree, governed by their libido in their younger years and they feel a sense of relief that the tide is finally going out.