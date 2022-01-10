Sex File: He only makes love to make me happy

It is also true that whether you are 26 or 62, sexual frequency declines in all long-term relationships. Your husband may not consider it to be a big deal, but what he possibly doesn't realise is that it's quite easy for self-esteem to become bound up in whether or not your partner wants to make love to you. It is natural for people in long-term relationships to worry that they have become increasingly invisible to their partners as they get older.
When two people have been together for 30 or 40 years, they don't attend to each other in the same way, but instead of acknowledging that this comes from a place of comfort and familiarity, the inner critic - to which we are all prone - persuades us that it is evidence of our partner's apathy and lack of interest. When someone's partner says that they are no longer interested in 'sex', what people often hear is 'you're no longer interested in sex with me'.
The issue is that you still want to have sex, but your husband doesn't want to continue with your sex life as it was, although that doesn't necessarily mean he doesn't want one at all. It's possible that he would like to enjoy intimacy still, but not have intercourse, although he could have been more diplomatic when he spoke to you. Talk about this together and try to treat it as an opportunity to change your sex life and perhaps be more creative with physical intimacy.
You are very fortunate to be fit and well and sexually active - data from the US National Health and Social Life Survey suggests that sexual dysfunction is more prevalent in post-menopausal women (43%) than it is in men (31%) of the same age. Your husband might respond more enthusiastically if you thought less about energetic intercourse and more about what I call 'outercourse'. So spend more time on touching, teasing and foreplay as well as oral and manual stimulation because these can satisfy you both but will put less pressure on your husband. The emphasis should be on intimacy and sensuality, although you may find that if you spend a lot longer on this, your husband may want to end with intercourse anyway.
- Send your questions to suzigodson@mac.com