'Take joy in just being you': Wise words to inspire children in 2022 

Thinking about what you’d like to say to your children as we start a new year? We asked three children’s writers to share their New Year messages.

Katie O’Donoghue, author of The Little Squirrel Who Worried

"Thank you all for being so amazing over this past year. We see how hard you’ve been trying to follow all the Covid guidelines. You’ve done so, so well.

“We know we’ve asked a lot from you and we understand there may have been times when things seemed a bit scary. Maybe you felt a bit worried, angry or sad.

“It’s really important that you know all those feelings are very normal, very understandable. We can all feel worried at times. Grey Rabbit (from The Little Squirrel Who Worried) said: ‘I have been scared and worried, but I learned that everyone worries and you won’t always feel this way.’

Noelle Rock, author of A Robin’s Tale

“What can I say to the children of today, who still live in a pandemic that hasn’t gone away? In the last two years, there has been so much change – things that were normal became different and strange. The schools closed their doors, the playgrounds shut down and lots of the adults started wearing a frown.

“What a tough time to have to get through, and yet the strength to do this was in each one of you. You’ve been brave and strong and kind and smart – and, for little people, so full of heart. Always remember: it's OK to feel afraid – helping you with these feelings is why adults were made.

“The message I give for the year 2022 is: make sure to take joy in just being you.”

Andy Cope: Go for gold in 2022.

Andy Cope, co-author of Brill Kid, The Big Number 2

“You’ve probably seen the Olympic Games – an exotic gathering where the best in the world take on the best in the world.

“What if there was an Olympics for everyday things? The Everyday Olympics – happening every single day in an everyday town. It consists of 10 events we can all take part in.

“It’s a decathlon and here are the 10 everyday events: work hard, smile, have good manners, express gratitude, do extra, be prepared, have a positive attitude, be kind, show up on time, look after your health.

“So here’s the question to launch you into having an epic 2022. If you were competing in these 10 everyday events, is there anything actually stopping you from going for gold?”

Top tips

Parents naturally want to protect children from life’s struggles. We learn resilience through experience. Give child the opportunity to voice their feelings. Hear them – and support them in finding their solutions. (Katie O’Donoghue)

Trust in yourself – nobody knows your child like you. Always speak up for them when feel you need to. (Noelle Rock)

Get the basics right – work hard, smile, have good manners, express gratitude, do extra, be prepared, be positive, be kind, show up on time, look after your health. (Andy Cope)