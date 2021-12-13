Sex File: How can I make my younger partner slow down in bed? 

I am nearly 50 and have recently started dating a guy in his early 30s. The sex is great, but he just has so much energy. Sometimes I just want sex to be a bit slower. My friends are playing me the tiniest violins about this problem. But I would like things to change. What would you advise?

It sounds as though there are two issues here - one, that you find him too energetic, and two, that you are worried about putting him off if you mention it. Are you worried that raising it may highlight the age gap? While I can understand that anxiety, there is no point trying to pretend that the age difference between you doesn't exist. I'm sure he is as conscious of it as you are, but he is probably focusing on the positives.

For a young man, being with an older woman can be an opportunity to relinquish control and bow to experience. You have freedom and autonomy and that means that you can both enjoy this sexual relationship for what it is, without thinking about where it might lead, or what it might lead to.

There are definitely upsides to dating an energetic younger man. But there are downsides too. Not sharing the same cultural reference points as a younger lover can be an issue and this is increasingly the case when it comes to sex. You grew up watching telly where "sex" was restricted to a 9pm watershed. Your boyfriend, if he's anything like his peers, probably started watching internet porn in his early teens and has never stopped. Inevitably this will have had an influence on his sexual repertoire.

In a 2019 British survey of 4,971 adults, 49% of men in your boyfriend's age group (25-34) had attempted to re-enact something that they had seen in porn with a sexual partner. Asking a young man to stop "performing" in the bedroom is an awkward conversation - but that has nothing to do with your age. It is a problem that I've heard many younger women complain about too.

The weird thing is that if you did actually talk to him you might find that he is as keen on slowing things down as you are. Younger partners in age-gap relationships often find themselves consciously, or unconsciously, conforming to stereotypes. Yes, your young man may be sexually athletic, but he may also believe that it is part of his "younger partner" brief to be that way. If you suggest a change of pace, he may actually be delighted to indulge in some lazy evenings or gentle early-morning spooning.

The other thing worth saying is that this is a very new relationship, so there is a strong chance that this problem will resolve itself in time. The really hot athletic sex never lasts for ever, so be careful what you wish for.

I have had countless letters from men in their 60s who are in post-divorce relationships with women half their age and are relying on Viagra because they are paranoid about not having enough stamina in the bedroom. The thing that unites older men and women is their collective inability to talk about their anxieties with their younger partners in case revealing normal, age-related inadequacies makes their younger partner feel differently about them.