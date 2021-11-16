Learner Dad: I can still feel the thrill of heading up the road as the sun rose over Cork

We call my mother The Hawk because she doesn’t miss a thing. Even now, at the age of 90, she can remember events that are starting to blur for me. The other night she reminded me of the time that my twin sister and I decided we were too old to go on holidays with our parents, leaving them and my younger sister to head off to Ibiza by themselves.

I always thought my sister and I stayed at home by ourselves, but The Hawk reminded me that we were still a bit young for that at 16 and we stayed with her mother, our grandmother, while they were away.

And then I remembered one of the biggest landmarks of my life – the first night I stayed up all night.

My cool friend lived near my grandmother’s house – at least he seemed cool to us because his mother left him do whatever he wanted. Myself and another friend went down to his house to listen to The Smiths – and we stayed up chatting all night. I’d never have stayed out that late from my own home, but my grandmother had a twinkle in her eye and loved giving us free rein.

I can still feel the thrill of heading up the road towards her house as the sun rose over Cork. It felt like anything was possible, that this was my time now. There were other nights out all night when I did more than chatting and listening to music. But nothing can match the first time, even if The Smiths did put a bit of a dampener on things. (It was the 1980s though, so sadness made us happy.)

We tend to freeze our kids in our minds when they’re young, so no matter how much growing up they do in the real world, we still reckon they’re only four years old. (When I was leaving my mother’s place the other night, she told me to put on my coat.)

That’s why I find it impossible to imagine my two reaching the age of 16 in the next seven or eight years. They’re still four, in my mind. But at some point and soon, they’re going to refuse to come on holidays with us.

That isn’t the worst thing in the world. My wife and I are already looking forward to holidays that don’t involve a manic swimming pool and over-eager teenage Dutch entertainers pretending to be characters from The Lion King.

But it isn’t just going to be summer holidays. Our two will get to 16, or 14, or whenever they start now, and start to resent any time they spend with us. I know this because I did it myself. At that age, you just want to stay up all night and talk to your friends.

So, in one way, what I have with my kids now is as close as we are going to get. I nabbed my son last weekend and went for a walk on the beach. We ended up having a 'spot the anemone' competition, adding up the brown jelly things that you see in rockpools. It allowed him to show off his addition skills and it allowed me to mess around with him without looking at my phone. It was a blast, one of those things I hope I never forget. And, like my days of staying out all night, it won’t last forever.

Anyway, here’s to a time when my wife and I can go to some place like San Sebastian, finally free from our offspring. Like most parents who get away from their kids, we will spend some time looking at photos of them and agreeing that you’d miss them alright. I’ll drag up a photo of the 'spot the anemone' day with himself and we’ll make a comment about time flying, before heading our for a glass of wine. Back home, our two will probably stay up all night. They might even listen to The Smiths.