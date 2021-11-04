Richard Hogan: My husband spanks the kids, but lets them on screens all weekend

Dear Richard, I am a mother of four, 3 boys and a girl. My eldest is 12 and the youngest is 5. I always wanted to be a mother. My own childhood was difficult and I want to get it right, but I feel I’m not doing the best at it, which really upsets me. Technology has been a serious challenge for my partner and me. It is the main area we fight over, but we also differ on how to discipline the children. My partner will spank the children from time to time and I just don’t agree with it. We also have fights about how much time the children can spend on their games and my relationship with my son’s has suffered as a result. My partner thinks there is nothing wrong with the boys gaming all day over the weekend and says I’m overreacting. My eldest son has started to tell me ‘to calm down’ when I ask them to stop gaming. He has heard his father tell me the same thing. I tried to introduce your challenges, as a family, but none of them would do it. I really need some help.

Thank you for your correspondence, I really do hear your dilemma. You are not alone. There are so many families struggling with the very same issues. It’s easy to think our own family is the only one dealing with a particular issue but technology has disrupted so much of our lives. The first thing I would suggest, work on how you talk to yourself about the mother you want to be. It sounds like you had a tough time growing up in your own family of origin. Often, when we have a negative experience in our formative years it can motivate us in two main ways, the first is we replicate the dysfunction we grew up with because it is familiar and what we know, the second and what I think is happening here, we strive desperately to ameliorate the things we experienced as a child which causes a lot of suffering because we put ourselves under intolerable pressure to be the perfect parent. And of course, there is no such thing as the perfect parent. We are all, hopefully, trying to do our best. So, perhaps giving yourself room to get things right and, at times, get things wrong, might be an important first step. It is incredibly admirable that you want better than you had for your own children. But, be realistic and give yourself a break.