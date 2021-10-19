'Asthma deaths in school are rare, but real': Schools urged to have emergency asthma pack

With one in five children having asthma at some point in their lives, a recent Asthma Society of Ireland survey found 94% of principals are concerned about asthma risk in their school. And, worryingly, 82% said they or their colleagues wouldn’t feel confident about managing an asthma attack to keep a child safe.

The survey was conducted among 120 school staff who’d participated in the Asthma Safe Schools programme. More than one-third of respondents had experienced a child having an asthma attack in their school – but 82% didn’t have a school asthma policy, and 78% of principals didn’t feel their school was asthma-safe.

Asthma Society CEO Sarah O’Connor acknowledges the study was small but says it signals a warning. “Survey respondents were those most engaged in school asthma management. We’re concerned that in other schools, where this isn’t as high a priority, the situation may be starker.

“The school principal is the guardian of teachers’ and children’s welfare. They’ve a really good landscape view of what’s needed to keep children safe and teachers happy at work. If principals are worried, we’re worried.”

With 100% of respondents stating their school didn’t have access to a dedicated reliever inhaler (blue) in event of an asthma emergency, O’Connor says a consistent asthma medication policy is needed in schools. “Some schools allow teacher/SNA to give asthma medication. Others require a parent to come in to do so. And some schools don’t engage with it at all.”

The Asthma Society wants all schools to know that an asthma attack isn’t a normal occurrence – but a medical emergency. More than half of survey respondents said they wouldn’t know when to call emergency services or how to recognise a child deteriorating during an asthma attack.

“Asthma deaths in school are rare, but real. Our system is courting that. Teachers and parents are scared about it. We urge all schools to have an emergency asthma pack, to include inhaler and spacer, in the event of any child having an asthma attack.”

Adding that Ireland has huge community support for quick access to defibrillators, O’Connor says the same support doesn’t seem to galvanise for having an emergency inhaler in schools and for staff to know the five-step rule. “Yet, these are life-savers and represent reasonable investment.”

The Asthma Society is calling for funding for a nationwide asthma safe schools programme.

The five-step rule for an asthma attack

With asthma attack, teachers/SNAs should follow the five-step rule:

1. Stay calm. Sit up straight – do not lie down.

2. Take slow, steady breaths.

3. Take one puff of reliever inhaler (blue) every minute. Use a spacer if available. Those over six years can take up to 10 puffs in 10 minutes. Kids under six can take up to six puffs in 10 minutes.

4. Call 112 or 999 if no improvement after 10 minutes.

5. Repeat step 3 if ambulance hasn’t arrived in 10 minutes.

