New website helps third-level students on the autism spectrum 

A new website to support students with autism beginning higher-level education – or resuming on-campus studies – has been launched by national autism charity AsIAm.

Funded by Rethink Ireland through Innovate Together Fund, the website has practical information to help make transitioning to third level successful. One in 65 students in school in Ireland has a diagnosis of autism – 86% attend mainstream schools

AsIAm CEO Adam Harris says aspects of starting college life can make the transition harder for these students. This difficulty has been augmented by Covid-19 and successive lockdowns.

“Students have had a very disruptive experience of senior cycle, where they’ve had long periods out of classrooms. They haven’t had to contend with busy environments, interact with large numbers or juggle as large a number of assignments.

“The transition’s difficult every year but this year it’ll be a significant shock because students may not have had as much time as usual to plan.”

While many students on the autism spectrum are academically able, barriers often arise from non-academic challenges, comments Harris. “Navigating busy college campuses, understanding how to access supports, having to organise themselves, perhaps living away from home for the first time - for autistic students who find organisation hard, these can be real challenges.”

Yet students with autism have a lot to offer and benefit from higher education. “Many autistic young people have special interests – one or two topics they’re passionate about. College allows them to pursue these. And there are lots of clubs and societies – some will align with students’ interest, making it easier for them to make friends.”

The website is just the latest in AsIAm’s work to make the university experience more autism-friendly. In 2018, the charity launched the world’s first framework for universities to achieve whole-of-campus accreditation for autism-friendly practice. This was in partnership with DCU, the first higher-level institution to implement the standard. Since then, National College of Ireland has also been accredited – five other institutions are working towards the recognition.

Harris says small changes have made a huge impact, for example, staff training in autism and creating specific calm spaces on campuses. “We’ve worked with students’ unions to make social opportunities inclusive, for example, running awareness campaigns and running a ‘quiet time’ at freshers’ week, a calmer time when music is turned off and numbers are reduced, so students can browse in a quiet environment and find activities they might enjoy.”

He says the benefits of making campuses autism friendly are already being seen – the number of students with autism seeking university supports has almost tripled since 2018.

The website includes: