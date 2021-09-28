Learner Dad: My daughter has started to give out to me a bit more, as if she’s taking lessons from her mother

My daughter sat next to me in the front of the car for the first time this week.

I’m normally not taken aback by how time flies when you have kids, because I see them every day, and it seems to be taking them ages to grow up.

But it’s a shock when a child moves from the back seat to the front seat, all of a sudden. My daughter has always been a back-seat person, ever since we drove her home from Cork University Maternity Hospital, at 2km an hour. (You’d be nervous the first time.)

Ever since I’ve known her she’s been sitting behind me, gurgling, crying, talking gibberish, then talking English and singing along to songs about boys that just can’t be trusted. I got used to talking to her through the rearview mirror and I guess in a way, I got used to talking to her as a child.

That won’t fly when she’s sitting up next to me, even if she does need a booster seat for now. (The RSA guidelines are that the safest place for a child is in the back, but she's tall for her age, the same height as some adults you'd see sitting up front.)

This nine-year-old has grown up in a flash, and not just in my eyes. I can see the move up front has aged her in her own eyes as well. It’s like a clear view of the road ahead has given her newfound confidence.

Her body language in the car has changed, she seems to be more assured and has started to give out to me a bit more, as if she’s taking lessons from her mother. (Messing. My wife is an excellent passenger. Seriously.)

I can see why my daughter is delighted with herself though. The back seat is a horrible place to sit. I don’t know why people who can afford a driver insist on sitting behind them, with an impaired view out the front and the claustrophobia that comes with it.

Back in the '80s, my two sisters and I used to travel up from Kinsale to school in Cork every morning with my father at the wheel. We would have a week each in front, and then it was back to the back for the following fortnight.

I can remember feeling gloomy on a Sunday evening at the thought of another week in school, but I’d feel even worse if it was my week in the back. The 30-minute drive just seemed longer and duller on the backbench. It had nothing to do with controlling the radio, there were only two channels for most of the '80s, and one of them was RTE 1. I just wished I was sitting up front, next to my Dad.

My daughter is doing that now and I love it. When it was just the two of us in the car, with her in the back, we’d put on the radio and there wouldn’t be much chat. But now, it’s chat all the way. She even expressed doubts about the guy in red who goes house to house in December. I pointed out that we’re not leaving the presents out, so if this guy isn’t real, then someone else must be doing it, and she said that’s kind of worrying, and I could see where she was coming from.

But mainly I could see that she’s growing up faster than I expected. A lot of our chat in the car the other day was about how she can’t wait to become a tween (aged ten to 12, for the uninitiated).

I can’t wait either. I know some people dread their kids growing up, but I love it. I like being able to talk to them about more grown-up things than dinosaurs and which Pokemon character is the strongest. You’d get tired of that after a while. I’ll never get tired of my kids sitting up front with me. With any luck, they’ll be driving themselves soon and dropping me down to the pub.