She was my best friend in the whole wide world — Supervet Noel Fitzpatrick's beloved Keira has died

She's been his companion for 14 years and had been through so much too due to an accident a year ago — Supervet, Noel Fitzpatrick's has announced that his beloved pet Keira has died.

It is with profound sadness I share the news that Keira, my beloved companion of nearly 14 years, has passed away. She inspired everything I do for animals and her legacy will be eternal. I will pay full tribute to my little girl once we have had some time to grieve x pic.twitter.com/ciUMq8DDyp

The orthopaedic-neuro veterinary surgeon, who grew up on a farm in County Laois, has operated on dogs and cats with illnesses and injuries — and has fitted groundbreaking bionic limbs to give much-loved animals a new lease of life.

His skills were given a deeply personal challenge when his own dog, border terrier Keira, was hit by a van outside his practice a year ago. He recalls “hearing his terrier’s body explode in front of him” after the vehicle came speeding around the corner.

"I heard the cracking and ripping of bones breaking and flesh tearing as she screamed. I screamed. I thought the tyre had driven over her back end and she was dead."

Keira has been by the Supervet's side for many years

Suddenly, the surgeon, renowned for finding solutions for even the most challenging injuries, had to steel himself for the most important surgery of his life and face the possibility that his beloved Keira would not be fixable.

Professor Fitzpatrick has said: "Keira means the world to me and I can't imagine life without her."

Keira sustained a ruptured abdominal lining and urinary bladder, a crushed sacrum and pelvis and a dislocated hip.

Supervet Noel Fitzpatrick made the decision to operate on his own dog following her injuries

Following two blood transfusions and days of intensive care, Keira made a recovery — gaining a full year of life since her accident.

And in his tribute this week upon Keira's death, he said: "My friend Amy and her son Kyle are heart-broken too since they have shared her guardianship with me all this time...We were especially lucky to have been gifted magical further time with her when she nearly lost her life too soon a year ago."