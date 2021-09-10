She was my best friend in the whole wide world — Supervet Noel Fitzpatrick's beloved Keira has died

The border terrier gave him "magnificent unconditional love" says Professor Noel Fitzpatrick
She was my best friend in the whole wide world — Supervet Noel Fitzpatrick's beloved Keira has died

Noel Fitzpatrick @ProfNoelFitz with Keira in August 2020. "Keira means the world to me and I can’t imagine life without her. I know lots of you feel exactly the same about the dog in your life. Thank you to all the dogs out there who give us so much joy and love."

Fri, 10 Sep, 2021 - 11:00

She's been his companion for 14 years and had been through so much too due to an accident a year ago — Supervet, Noel Fitzpatrick's has announced that his beloved pet Keira has died.

The orthopaedic-neuro veterinary surgeon, who grew up on a farm in County Laois, has operated on dogs and cats with illnesses and injuries — and has fitted groundbreaking bionic limbs to give much-loved animals a new lease of life. 

His skills were given a deeply personal challenge when his own dog, border terrier Keira, was hit by a van outside his practice a year ago. He recalls “hearing his terrier’s body explode in front of him” after the vehicle came speeding around the corner.

"I heard the cracking and ripping of bones breaking and flesh tearing as she screamed. I screamed. I thought the tyre had driven over her back end and she was dead."

Keira has been by the Supervet's side for many years
Keira has been by the Supervet's side for many years

Suddenly, the surgeon, renowned for finding solutions for even the most challenging injuries, had to steel himself for the most important surgery of his life and face the possibility that his beloved Keira would not be fixable.

Professor Fitzpatrick has said: "Keira means the world to me and I can't imagine life without her."

Keira sustained a ruptured abdominal lining and urinary bladder, a crushed sacrum and pelvis and a dislocated hip.

Supervet Noel Fitzpatrick made the decision to operate on his own dog following her injuries
Supervet Noel Fitzpatrick made the decision to operate on his own dog following her injuries

Following two blood transfusions and days of intensive care, Keira made a recovery — gaining a full year of life since her accident. 

And in his tribute this week upon Keira's death, he said: "My friend Amy and her son Kyle are heart-broken too since they have shared her guardianship with me all this time...We were especially lucky to have been gifted magical further time with her when she nearly lost her life too soon a year ago."

Supervet Noel Fitzpatrick with Keira. @ProfNoelFitz
Supervet Noel Fitzpatrick with Keira. @ProfNoelFitz

Read More

Pete the Vet: How do you know when it’s time to let go?

More in this section

Woman with Various Personality, Character and Emotional Expressions What personality are you? How the Myers-Briggs test took over the world
Oodles of cuteness as Storm the golden doodle interrupts weather report  Oodles of cuteness as Storm the golden doodle interrupts weather report 
Students savings Making Cents: Students, here’s how to get smart about your cash
supervetkeiraprofessor noel fitzpatrickveterinaryplace: county laois
Back to school shopping

Diary of an Irish Teacher: Back to school, with the risks that entail in the 'new normal'

READ NOW
IE_180_logo
Price info

Subscribe to unlock unlimited digital access.
Cancel anytime.

Terms and conditions apply

Latest

Louise O'Neill
Louise O'Neill

Strong voices, sharp writing on the issues that matter to you

Lifestyle
Newsletter

The best food, health, entertainment and lifestyle content from the Irish Examiner, direct to your inbox.

Sign up
Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices