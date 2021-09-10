Diary of an Irish Teacher: We need book rental to save our children's backs

At a Kanawha County Board of Education meeting on June 27, 1974, board member Alice Moore presented a petition with 12,000 signatures, calling for schools to ban any textbooks that undermined God or capitalist America.

The petition led to protests. The protests led to violence. School buses were shot at. School buildings were bombed. English-language arts textbooks were seen as such a potent threat to US decency and social order they needed to be destroyed.

In 1974, school textbooks were a big deal. Their power should have waned since, but our obsession with them remains intact. We still insist on children dragging heavy bags to school, stuffed full of them.

Last year, Ann-Marie Ennis, a chartered physiotherapist in Dublin, said that back problems in young people were worse now than at any time throughout her 25-year career.

That physical burden is matched by a financial one.

The Irish League of Credit Unions records that sending a child to primary school this September costs approximately €1,186, up €63 on last year. Parents of children attending secondary school are handing over an average of €1,491, up from €1,467 last year. Schoolbooks are particularly costly at secondary, put at €211, up from €196 last year.

The need for books presumably varies from subject to subject, and student to student. Some students might benefit from the simple structure of a textbook. In English, core texts are essential. I can’t teach Othello without books on desks. However, students could rent them and use Post-it notes to avoid waste and high costs, and to protect our planet. They should mostly be able to leave them in school.

Alas, about a third of parents with children in primary school have no access to a book-rental scheme; two-thirds of parents with kids in secondary school can’t access one. This is not the case in the North, where it’s organised at a state level.

The grey

A lot has changed since 1974. If a teacher has a classroom computer, and access to a variety of teacher textbooks and online resources, students don’t need very much in their school bags at all.

This is how I taught abroad. There were few textbooks. Schools rented class sets of novels. Teachers created their own materials, which made every day and every year different.

Online communities of teachers are endlessly generous. I imagine most teachers dip in and out of textbooks these days. They are not as responsive as online sources. With online sources, the teacher is at the helm, and they know their students better than any book company. I certainly hope the days of teachers sitting at the top of the class to call out a page number are well and truly over.

And no, I’m not suggesting that all students get computers or iPads either. We’re obsessed with an either/or approach in education. We need to get far more comfortable with the grey.

Schools need class sets of iPads to begin with. Technology is a wonderful tool, but it’s not the only answer. Digital literacy is essential, but that doesn’t necessitate student devices. All of that can happen inside the classroom.

Connectivity at home is far more important than connectivity in schoolbags — another job to add to the Government’s list.

Consulting firm McKinsey found that adding one teacher computer per classroom had more than 10 times the impact on improving educational performance than adding a set of student computers.

We should use our money on making our teachers as good as they can be. Give time for resourcing lessons. Give teachers proper training in the use of technology first.

Writing

We might also consider the ancient art of handwriting. The Leaving Cert exams are hours long. For their second paper, my students will write for over three hours straight. We’re weirdly under the impression that endurance proves intelligence and, until we change our final assessments, we need to limit how often students type.

Unless they have access to assistive technology in their exams, they must hold a pen in their hand throughout the school day.

An unintended downside of an iPad is that students take pictures of the board, rather than handwriting their notes, or they type so quickly it makes handwriting feel like rubbing flint together to spark a fire. We have either embraced technology or we haven’t.

If we’re devoted to lengthy written exams, we must continue to ask students to write for long periods of time, throughout the school day.

Parents in Ireland have spent billions since ‘free education’ was introduced in the ’60s. The cost of textbooks is crippling. The State stands by, leaving it up to individual boards of management, individual schools. However, boards of management don’t seem to ask basic questions about rising costs.

I wonder what would happen if school communities staged their own protest — quiet and peaceful — refusing to buy non-essential textbooks.

The State is tight with its money when it comes to education. Long-term goals are scarce. We waste money on workbooks that could be blank sheets of paper. We fling them in the bin, unable to recycle their plastic covers.

A more innovative country would do better. Let’s demand that we become one.