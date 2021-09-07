Making cents: Students, here’s how to get smart about your cash

This month sees thousands of young people enter third level for the first time and it looks like this year they will have the chance to experience something close to traditional student life. It’s an exciting time but also one that comes with new challenges, including for most people the need to manage a budget.

After fees and accommodation have been paid, students newly living away from home also have to manage their day-to-day spending to ensure their funds last until next May. Tempting though it may be to live large in the early weeks, there will be a price to be paid further on in the academic year.

Jess Williams is a savings expert who works for finance app Plum. She believes the app, which has links to Ireland’s four main banks as well as Revolut Ireland, can be useful for students, but first had some more general advice.

The first thing she suggests is for students to pay themselves weekly.

“Set yourself a spending cap for each week and transfer this amount from a savings account into your spending account at the beginning of each week,” she says. “This way you’ll be able to keep your spending under more control because you know exactly how much you should be spending each week.”

A little planning can go a long way when it comes to keeping costs under control, particularly when it comes to food. “Planning your weekly meals and shopping accordingly is a great way to make sure you don’t splash out on takeaway food during the week and always have something ready when you need it,” Jess says. “Pro tip: make a doubly large dinner each evening so that you can have the second portion for lunch the next day.”

Try to get into the habit of doing a weekly shop and buying own brands. As MTU Student’s Union points out, ‘stocking up in the local corner shop every day can be a third more expensive for the same products’."

Discounts

While students generally have to pay the same as the rest of the population for groceries, that is not the case for everything. There are student discounts for everything from haircuts to travel, clothes to cultural events. When spending money, always check if there’s a student discount and take note of the businesses that offer them. Every euro saved is a euro available to you to spend on something else.

Given how internet-savvy the current generation of students is, Jess suggests they can save even more money by using features on money management apps like Plum. “Challenging yourself to save a certain amount of money over the course of the year is a brilliant way to keep yourself motivated, especially if you’re saving for that next holiday or a big new purchase,” she suggests.

“Apps like Plum can help you by setting up some fun rules to keep yourself on track. For example, you can save every time it rains, or round up spending transactions to save the extra pennies. You could even try the 52 week challenge, which starts with €1 a week, adding one euro each week until you’ve saved €1,378 over the course of the year.”

While saving money may seem an ambitious ask for teenagers getting to grips with financial management for the first time, it is definitely worth finding a system to track spending and ensure funds don’t run out before the year ends.

There are various credit products available to students, including credit cards and overdrafts. Many students will take loans out to cover some or all of the cost of third level and credit cards and overdrafts can be useful products.

But don’t see them as easy sources of additional credit, it will all have to be paid back at some stage and you don’t want to accumulate debt in the early stages that may hamper your ability to complete your education. Make considered decisions about what, if any, debt you need to take on at the start of the year and stick to your plans.

If you do find yourself struggling financially, your student union can offer budgeting advice and the state’s Money Advice & Budgeting Service provides free, confidential advice to anyone who needs it.

