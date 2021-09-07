Outdoor school: There is a place for every child in nature

Powell’sseries of books offers ideas for outdoor nature activities for children/families across the four seasons. “The books are about giving parents ideas for getting children outside and staying outside.”
- The squiggly walk – walk on a squiggly chalk line.
- Take four hops then a jump as you walk to the shop or a friend’s house.
- Design a footpath dance. For example, a hop, skip and a jump and turn around.
- Copy bird walks on a walk - for example, waddle like a duck passing a pond.