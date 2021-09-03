The Secret Teacher: back to school, with the risks that entail in the 'new normal'

When I was fourteen, I kissed an altar boy, and it changed my life.

No reader, I didn’t marry him. But that single, passionless kiss changed everything. Or so my life story, as I choose to tell it, goes. At fourteen, I played community and school hockey, I acted, I studied, and I danced. I danced outside the Eurovision Song Contest in Millstreet in 1994. I was going places.

Until I contracted glandular fever from said kiss.

I felt far too self-conscious about re-joining groups once I recovered. I was fourteen. I dropped out and I never dropped back in. And so, yes… I could have been somebody if not for that one ill-advised embrace. I could have been a professional dancer, a theatre star, or an Olympic hockey player. I could have been a contender.

Why am I telling you this? Well, because on a more serious note, my experience of glandular fever then, and my experience of long Covid more recently, makes me nervous about younger students and my own children returning to school this week.

I teach in a secondary school, so we’ll be masked up. But primary students have been told that it’s not a requirement.

I’m nervous. I think they should wear masks.

I was swayed by Orla Hegarty’s report to the Joint Oireachtas Committee on Health back in May, that ‘infection risk indoors can be reduced by 50% with increased airflow, and by almost 90 percent with airflow, filtration and wearing masks.’ I’d like the airflow and I’d like the masks.

Do I think all children should wear masks? No. I think there should be a degree of choice for small children struggling with high anxiety for instance. Do I think we should weigh up the emotional and developmental consequences of young kids wearing masks? Absolutely.

But I’m entirely biased based on my experience.

And I find it very strange that we don’t look abroad when we make our decisions.

Why aren’t we paying attention to the rise in cases, post vaccines, in Israel – or to their government, testing all children above the age of three for antibodies before their return to school? Why aren’t we reflecting on the many countries asking young children to wear masks to battle this different, more transmittable variant?

Why are we referring to statistics pre-dating Delta? Why don’t we acknowledge in more terrified tones that numbers are shockingly high, and our young students, the only unvaccinated cohort in the country, are congregating in confined spaces for long periods of time? Why is NPHET planning to disband in October before we even see the results of children returning to school? Why are we not looking to America where cases in children are rising exponentially, and child hospitalisations have reached an all-time pandemic high?

Is it because we’re just ‘over it?’ Well, I hope not – because our children may well be the biggest casualties in this entirely new wave and it’s up to us to protect them.

And coming back to my own experience of long Covid, it’s not nothing – far from it. I accept that most children don’t generally get very sick with Covid, but when we discuss their emotional well-being, long Covid deserves a mention. An estimated 34,000 children in the UK are suffering from long Covid. New research suggests that long Covid may include over 100 other symptoms beyond the fatigue and lethargy we all know about, including hallucinations and testicular pain.

It’s harder to gather evidence on children as it takes longer on ethical grounds. So, schools are returning this week into a great unknown – if the experience of other countries and the latest research is anything to go by.

In my own school’s preparation last week, we were reminded that the safety of our children is always our biggest concern, our heaviest responsibility. Before teaching and learning, we are in loco parentis during the school day. If a child has a seizure or any kind of medical emergency, SNAs and teachers are the adults in the room, and it is our job to keep children safe. To protect them. My worry about their safety is not because I’m a lazy teacher with a burning desire to stay at home. My worry is as a concerned parent as well as a concerned teacher.

I’d like the ventilation and I’d like the masks. The Independent Scientific Advocacy Group has called for primary school children to wear masks, citing recent high rates of the virus. The Department of Education and many Irish parents and social commentators seem happy to go against this. Schools I contacted have yet to receive their promised CO2 monitors. Rooms for children with additional needs appear to have been forgotten. If schools have received monitors, they’re having to share them between classes. The guidance on what to do if levels are too high is to open a window. And the accepted limit is higher than in other settings.

Given the reality of where we really are in a global context, this is an example of gross neglect and negligence. Shame on the Department. Shame on us for accepting it. Shame that individual principals are buying monitors themselves to make up for the ineptitude of our system.

I’m acutely aware of how precious each one of my students is, how great my responsibility.

I hope that as a country we’re taking those responsibilities seriously enough.