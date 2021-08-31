Oodles of cuteness as Storm the golden doodle interrupts weather report 

Oodles of cuteness as Storm the golden doodle interrupts weather report 

Storm the weather dog busy on the job

Tue, 31 Aug, 2021 - 17:28

Co-workers that sleep on the job, interrupt loudly and demand to share your lunch: yet somehow we love them for it and even reward their behaviour?

Well, when they're our furry colleagues and we're actually interrupting their day by setting up an office in their chill-out zone then it's a different matter. 

One of the latest pets to star in a working-from-home viral vid is the appropriately-named Storm. 

This gorgeous Golden Doodle belongs to meterorologist, Anthony Farnell. Farnell thinks he is chief meterologist with Canada's Global News — but we reckon that title belongs to Storm, don't you?

Farnell says: "Nice to see @StormWeatherDog still going viral after 10 years as my weather sidekick."

Sidekick? The cheek.

In fact, 10-year-old Storm even has his own Facebook and Twitter account. 

We don't know if Farnell has Irish roots but Storm has been happy to celebrate St Patrick's Day.

How is your pet enjoying you working from home? Are they loving it or just tolerating you in their domain?  How are they — and you — going to cope if working from offices becomes the norm again? Let us know.

How to prepare a dog for your return to the workplace

