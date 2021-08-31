Learner Dad: We could give him ham five days a week, or at least we could have 20 years ago before ham was put under the health microscope

Our two started their new school in East Cork this morning. It’s too early to report on how they got on, I’ll keep that for next week. But some things don't change - we're back making lunches. It’s a tricky business because one school’s ‘nice treat on a Friday’ is another’s ‘you’re poisoning your kids, and now all the other kids will be asking their parents for a chocolate chip brioche.’ I have no idea if that’s the case in the new school, but we went pretty conservative on day one and our kids went to school with the kind of lunch that you’d expect to get from a caveman - or cavewoman.

Actually, that’s not true. I doubt a caveperson ever gave their kids supermarket ham.

Ham has been on a bit of a journey lately. Twenty years ago it was part of who we are in Ireland – if you didn’t have ham in your sandwich on the way to Croke Park, people might think you were a bit British. Now we know that ham and other processed meats raise the risk of bowel cancer.

In schools where lunch is provided, you are only allowed to order it once a week. You are also allowed to order a jam sandwich under the heading ‘fruit spread’, so it’s not like the menu is incredibly strict. But the message is clear – ease back on the ham.

That was a pain in the old school because our fussy-eater son is mad for the ham. Lunch isn’t provided in the new school, so we could give him ham five days a week, or at least we could have 20 years ago before ham was put under the health microscope .

Anyway, he’ll be getting ham a few times a week, because there’s only so many times you can look at a full lunchbox returning home before you give in.

The question is though – what kind of ham? When it comes to pork-related lunch meats , our local supermarket has everything from prosciutto and p osh ham shavings down to a packet of reformed pork slices with a picture of a character from the movie Despicable Me on the front of it.

I’m not suggesting this is the bottom of the range – it’s just that the reformed pork slices have a ‘face’ on them, and that doesn’t feel natural to me. Now, I’m sure the posh ham shavings don’t exactly come from free-range mountain hogs reared with organic walnuts, but I have my doubts about Despicable Me pork on the healthy eating front. Regardless, t he kids don’t like the texture, so it’s off the list.

Their favourite is sliced pork and onion. I doubt we’re in mountain hog territory here either. But if we give this to the kids, they eat all their sandwiches and bounce out of school, full of the joys. This has to be better than the cranky, hungry child who attacks you in front of the other parents for giving them sourdough and home-cooked ham. And anyway, who has the time for home-cooked ham?

It’s a tricky business. My instinct is to give them posh ham on the basis that it must be better than pork and onion.

I was thinking about this the other day when rummaging through packets of ham in the supermarket. The more expensive ones suggest quality with words like Tuscany and Wiltshire. But I think that’s just an appeal to our internal foodie snob, who is ashamed that he ever ate an old school ‘hang-sandwich’ in 19 9 3. And the cancer-causing nitrate preservatives tend to crop up in posh hams too. Most importantly, my kids aren’t impressed that the ham is from Wiltshire.

So, f rom now on they’ll be getting a proper slice of ham, without a Despicable Me character on the front .

There will be no mention of an English county we never heard of before 2017. W hen I make a ham sandwich for my kids this year, it will have the word Limerick on the packet.