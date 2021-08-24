Making Cents: Will you struggle when hardship payments end?

There is no denying the hint of autumn in the air in recent days, with temperatures dropping as the nights close in. It is not just children who get that back-to-school feeling, many adults also make plans for a reset after the indulgence of summer.
If getting fit is one of your plans for the new season, Lidl's current specials range can help you track your progress. The retailer's outdoor pursuits range includes two fitness trackers, both on sale for €29.99.
The Huawei tracker is reduced from €39.99 and comes with 24/7 heart rate measuring and sleep measuring technology. It is water-resistant up to 50m and offers up to 14 days stand-by time.
The Amazfit model also offers heart rate and sleep tracking and come with Amazon Alexa and a blood oxygen saturation monitor.
Don't delay if interested, both trackers went on sale yesterday.