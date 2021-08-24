Making Cents: Will you struggle when hardship payments end?

WHILE some Irish households have come through the Covid-19 pandemic unscathed, it has caused economic hardship for many.

The difficulties are far from over. Emergency measures were brought in to alleviate hardship, but some of these have ended, such as the moratorium on evictions and on disconnection from utilities for non-payment. The pandemic unemployment payment is due to be phased out in three stages, with the first cut next month.

I asked Michelle O’Hara, south Leinster manager for the Money Advice and Budgeting Service (MABS), for her advice for people who are in in trouble financially or who fear they soon will be.

“The first step for anyone who finds themselves in financial difficulty, or who thinks they might fall into difficulty, is to understand their full financial picture,” Ms O’Hara says. “It’s really only when this is done can you look at what supports might be appropriate to your circumstances.

“MABS will assess your situation with you. We will look at your full financial picture: This includes all of your income, what you are spending, your bills, and your debts. We have an interactive tool on www.mabs.ie to help you do this.

“Alternatively, to make an appointment with a money adviser to help you through the process and offer advice, you can find your local office on www.mabe.i or call the MABS Helpline on 0818 07 2000, which is open Monday to Friday, 9am to 8pm. You can also request a call back from a money adviser, via WhatsApp, to 086 035 3141.”

If someone has been on a loan-payment break that is coming to an end, but fears they will be unable to return to full payments, where should they begin?

“Talk to your bank/financial institution about your concerns, as they may be able to offer you an alternative repayment arrangement, even for a short time,” Ms O’Hara says. “If you would like advice on how to approach this, or you feel you need someone to help you directly with making contact, this is where MABS can help you.

“Once a MABS money adviser has assessed your financial situation, they will then explain all of the options that are available to you, including all personal-insolvency options, if appropriate. The MABS money adviser can, with your permission, contact the bank on your behalf and negotiate with them for you.”

This is a free service, available to any individuals or families who are in need of help.

Utility bills are also a real problem in many households. “MABS are seeing a marked increase in utility arrears, due to the lifting of the moratorium, plus the resumption of meter readings for customers of all utility suppliers,” Ms O’Hara says. “Due to level-5 restrictions, indoor meter readings were stopped. However, customers could forward their own meter readings to their suppliers. If customers had not read their meters in the intervening months, this would mean several estimated bills.

“Due to this, clients are now seeing large bills following an actual meter reading, plus the extended periods of home schooling and working from home during this time have increased the cost of their bills,” Ms O’Hara says. “Again, communication is key here: Contact your utility provider and talk with them about options to repay your arrears. If you are at risk of immediate disconnection, then contact MABS, either via your local office, www.mabs.ie, or telephoning the MABS helpline on 0818 07 2000. We can assist in protecting your supply and will work with you and your utility provider in order to work out a repayment plan for your arrears. We will also give you advice as to how to avoid slipping into arrears into the future.”

You don’t have to be in debt to get support from MABS. The independent, non-judgmental, and confidential service also advises on managing your money week to week, and on how to maximise your income. Don’t feel you have to struggle alone, because help is at hand.

Fit For Autumn

There is no denying the hint of autumn in the air in recent days, with temperatures dropping as the nights close in. It is not just children who get that back-to-school feeling, many adults also make plans for a reset after the indulgence of summer.

If getting fit is one of your plans for the new season, Lidl's current specials range can help you track your progress. The retailer's outdoor pursuits range includes two fitness trackers, both on sale for €29.99.

The Huawei tracker is reduced from €39.99 and comes with 24/7 heart rate measuring and sleep measuring technology. It is water-resistant up to 50m and offers up to 14 days stand-by time.

The Amazfit model also offers heart rate and sleep tracking and come with Amazon Alexa and a blood oxygen saturation monitor.

Don't delay if interested, both trackers went on sale yesterday.