The quest to be a mother and still be ‘me'

Danusia Malina-Derben has just moved house. “Three vans, a brood of kids, one dog, one cat,” she texts close to 10pm on Monday as we schedule a time for interview. By Friday, “still surrounded by boxes”, she’s getting the basics in – washing machine, Wi-Fi – feeding the children and working with clients.

A mother of 10 based in the South Downs, England, she runs a leadership consultancy and has just published Noise: A Manifesto Modernising Motherhood. The book isn’t a memoir of her ‘motherhood life’, it isn’t a formula on how to be a good mother and – despite the multi-tasking house-move scenario – Noise is definitely not a how-to on juggling career and children.

Rather, it’s a ‘conversation-starting exploration’. Its focus: the concern that has dominated her mothering since becoming pregnant at 17 – How do I be a mother and still be me? This question goes far and beyond – and in Malina-Derben’s view really needs to supersede – the ‘juggle’ question. And she knows the juggle’s hard. “Because it’s an enormous responsibility to place on one human being, to be a full-time home-manager and do paid work – that’s two jobs – without going near the kids or having a relationship.”

But unless we unpack the “central proposition of motherhood”, we’ll never get to the problem of juggling, says Malina-Derben, who had four sons by age 22 and whose youngest children – eight-year-old triplets – were born in her late 40s. “The core expectation once you become a mother is you’re no longer about yourself, you’re supposed to fit your dreams around everyone else – that’s the narrative.”

She sees it in the question she’s always asked: how ever do you have 10 children and be a leadership consultant with global brands? “It’s always ‘how’. How do I get to be a working woman to this extent? The assumption is I’ll cut my desires, my ambitions – like diluting a cordial.” Noise is named for the rules and assumptions that surround motherhood, for example, to be a mother is women’s calling, to have children is the pinnacle of our existence, mothers must be selfless.

“The idea of self-sacrifice is driven into the centre of being a mother – giving oneself almost to depletion. You see it in Mother’s Day cards, in [sentiments like] ‘you’ve given everything of yourself, you never think of yourself’.”

Age-appropriate parenting

Host of the School for Mothers podcast, she debunks the “insidious” notion (more noise) that a mother can only be as happy as her unhappiest child. “I’ve interviewed hundreds of women – thought-leaders, change-makers: so many of them talk about this. One of my children is currently enduring a first-love breakup. If I were to adhere to this notion, I’d be deeply upset and destabilised today. But as a mature woman, I know this will pass and my child will learn a lot from it.”

Malina-Derben, who has young adult as well as teen children, says parenthood is often seen as one experience – the intense toddler-in-the-buggy phase. “The very early years are intense. As they get older, it changes. My teens need me when they need me, it could be at 10pm – often it is. Different ages require different things from you.”

As a mum of 10, she now feels like she has a catalogue of experiences to flick through to inform her parenting. “I’ll be thinking ‘he’s doing that, child number two did the same years ago. I dug my heels in then – how did that go? Hmm…maybe I’ll try something different now’.”

She sees “teaching independent little humans how to be in the world” as the parental job. “Our steer is critical. I also believe we have to advocate for our children before they can. And equip them to weather whatever comes up, whether putting on the dishwasher or emotional skills, so they know how to do life’s ups and downs.”

And yes, it’s crucial for children to have a deep, connected bond with their mother. But she’s adamant this shouldn’t depend on mothers losing themselves. “You can be yourself as a woman and a mother and be deeply committed and loving and have your child be stable, functional and happy. What isn’t OK is that in order for your child to be strong, loving and stable, you have to give yourself up.”

Invisibility of mothers

Adopted at the age of one, Malina-Derben has met her birth mother. “I’ve huge respect for my biological mother, who chose to walk forward without me. She wanted a blank canvas. I really respect her agency – it was difficult for her, and counter-current to what we’re expected to be as mothers.”

Noting that 90% of all research on motherhood is about the child, she sees little interest in the mother’s own welfare. “The interest is in her ability to raise her child. It speaks to the invisibility of mothers. We’re not seen and we begin to not see who we are. The world shows us a mirror that doesn’t have us in it.”

It’s an outdated notion that doesn’t serve women – or children. “We’re teaching kids ‘Mummy doesn’t exist – only for you’. ”

What’s left, she asks, if we’re shoehorned, have our potential capped by being a mother?

“When our kids leave home – and it’s our job that they do – how are we to recover ourselves? We have all these women asking: who am I?”

Malina-Derben loves her children. She loves being a mother. “But Danusia is more than a mother. I love my business, the work I do, retaining that’s important to me. My triplets were very poorly, still having operations at four years of age. I couldn’t work full-time in the city, so I created a life where I can fulfil the potential I have and be the mother I want, without listening to the noise of what I should be.”

Motherhood, she says, is glorious, messy, hellish and fabulous. “But if we take on the rules – the noise – we get trapped in a version that doesn’t make us happy, that’s difficult for our mental health, relationships – and our children.”

Modernising motherhood

So how can a woman combine motherhood with expressing her full potential?

Find what lights you up, advises Malina-Derben. “Find the bit of you that needs to be non-negotiable. It could be holding onto your literary enjoyment – reading – as an escape and joy. It could be vegetable gardening, working in a charity shop, raising children as a stay-at-home-mother.

“You don’t hear men saying ‘I can’t go for a round of golf or a run anymore’ once they become fathers. Most men have something that keeps them tethered to themselves. What are the anchors that bring your potential out?”

What needs to happen for women to ‘be me, yet be a mother’?

Though workplace equality’s essential, it goes further than that. Malina-Derben believes we must de-gender caring, currently built on an assumption that mothers should be responsible for children because they’ve got ‘innate caring’ skills.

“Yet women aren’t necessarily the best or only carers. There’s disproportionate responsibility on women to provide the caring.”

Above all, we need to get our homes in order. “The domestic sphere has been left largely unchanged since women went out to the workplace – except for the goodwill of some men who’ve chosen to contribute more,” says Malina-Derben.

By domestic, she means the emotional, mental and practical load of the home. “We need to get the co-running of our homes sorted. This means equity of distribution. Who does what? Who thinks about what? Because if you’ve to write the list that someone else executes, that means you’ve thought about it. Who makes the dentist appointment? Who remembers where the inhaler is or that it’s empty? The dynamic in the house needs to re-shuffle.”

