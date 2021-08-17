Learner Dad: Every time my children feel sad they add to their wish-list of pets

As I mentioned last week, we’re in the final stages of moving house. Packing and throwing out anything you haven’t used in a year is the easy bit. The emotional side is trickier. My wife and I are anxious about the effects the move will have on our two kids. They’re the ones moving school. We’re just moving to a house in the country .

Our kids are sad about leaving their friends behind, the kind of sadness that comes in waves. Every time they feel sad, they seem to add a new creature to their wish-list of pets. I’m inclined to get them what they want if it will soften the blow of moving, although we might end up applying for a licence to run a wildlife park.

They want a hamster each. I think every kid wants a hamster.

My daughter has mentioned a pony, because she’s a nine-year-old girl and can’t help it.

My daughter wants a dog, but her brother isn’t sure because he got a small chase off a small dog when he was two, and that can haunt a person that’s only a couple of feet tall.

He definitely wants a fish. Not the single goldfish in the round bowl, that’s very 1980s.

You’re no one in the pet fish world these days if you don’t have a mini-aquarium in your bedroom. Anything short of a giant tank and half the cast of Finding Nemo is short-changing your child.

Not that there will be much change judging by the price tags on fish and tanks that we’ve come across. And that’s before you start googling ‘How often do I need to clean my fish tank.’ Once a fortnight apparently, as if we don’t have enough to do.

Still, it could be a good Santa present if he can get the whole lot down the chimney.

I was going through the list with my wife last night, seeing what we might do, when she asked me to add chickens and a goat on to her part of the list. We could end up as a vet’s dream. I will still be working from home in our new house but it will be as a full-time farmer.

And that’s before we get to cats. One of our two cats, Skippy, died last November and we all still miss her. The still alive one, Maisie, has always been more of an outdoor cat. She had been hit with a stick before we found her at the rescue and is still nervous of all humans, 15 years later. As a result, she’s not playing ball with our attempts to lure her into her new cat bed, which we want her to scent now, so she’ll have on e thing that feels like home when we move house.

This is a problem. Google ‘moving cat to new house’ and the internet basically laughs at you for even trying it. Apparently you have to keep them in a room for two weeks or they will try to find their way to the old house. They scent this room like crazy until you let them out. Great start for our new house.

Personally, I’d love to get a couple of kittens when we settle in. They’re incredibly fun for a year, until they grow up into proper cats and treat their owners with simmering contempt, just like teenagers.

So that’s the list. Hamsters, fish, dog, chickens, goat, cats and if I don’t include a pony here my daughter will get the hump. The danger is we’ll cave on all of them to give the kids a lift. Hopefully not.

We’ve bought android tablets to give them on arrival. With any luck they’ll get stuck into kids' YouTube while we unpack the boxes and there will be no more talk of fish and hamsters. I’m still holding out for a kitten though.