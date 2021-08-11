Spending Habits: ‘I see money as time and opportunity'

Sharon Keilthy is the founder and chief executive of Jiminy.ie, an eco-friendly toy store with plastic-free art supplies, crafts, and party supplies for children, made with low toy-miles, nontoxic, and sustainable materials.

What is your relationship with money?

I see money as time and opportunity. I’m not interested in owning things but rather in the freedom to do work I love and sometimes to take extended time off.

Are you a spender or a saver?

Saver! I’m not into stuff. I broke my shopping habits about five years ago when I got into zero-waste living, minimalism, and the environment. And even when things are going great, being self-employed brings out my financial insecurities!

What is the best money-related advice you were ever given?

If something is crucial to your happiness or your health, spend the money on it now. Find the money. Borrow the money. You’ve got the rest of your life to earn it back.

I had terrible acne when I was younger that crippled my confidence. My skin was so bad I’d get a fright at my reflection. But I didn’t feel I “had” €180 to see a specialist. I should have borrowed as much money as it took — a lifetime’s debt would have been worth it.

Do you find it hard to splurge?

I’m happy to pay more for something that’s really good, that I know will last. I ‘splurge’ on an organic vegetable box, for example, and balance that by not buying new clothes or takeaway coffees. Anything I think we need, I first sleep on it a few nights and then, if my brain hasn’t come up with a buy-nothing solution, I buy it pre-loved. It’s good for the environment and saves a lot too.

Do you follow a budget and what is your process?

No. I spend the minimum I think is needed and hope for the best, both at home and in my business. So far, it has worked out, but I know this isn’t wise and just luck.

What’s the most expensive thing you have ever bought?

I don’t own a house. I inherited my partner’s old car (and for seven years before that, I had no car). The most expensive thing I’ve ever “bought” has been time off work. I took six months off in 2010 to read, do courses, and think.

In 2018 I left my job and gave myself up to a year to see what I’d naturally start doing. I started Jiminy Eco Toys within six months.

What is the most important thing you have ever bought?

Have you heard the expression, F You Money? It means having enough in your bank account to survive three to six months without working. So you go into work knowing you could quit.

I worked for an American multinational for 13 years. It was 80 hour weeks with a terrifying and exhilarating pace. I started with debts but saved and eventually got my F You Money.

It was a whole other experience knowing I was choosing to be there and could walk out any time.

What age did you start your pension and did you know it was important at the time?

I started my first business aged 22 and actually got a PRSA. But I haven’t contributed to it since 2018 but I will look into it again.

What is the biggest mistake you ever made financially?

I outsourced some of my business and the arrangement was trust-based, there was no formal contract. The supplier broke promises and let me down really badly. Lesson learned: when someone has power over your business or your property, always have a contract. Sign it in the good times, for the bad times.