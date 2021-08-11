Spending Habits: ‘I see money as time and opportunity'

Sharon Keilthy is the founder and chief executive of Jiminy.ie, an eco-friendly toy store with plastic-free art supplies, crafts, and party supplies for children, made with low toy-miles, nontoxic, and sustainable materials.
I had terrible acne when I was younger that crippled my confidence. My skin was so bad I’d get a fright at my reflection. But I didn’t feel I “had” €180 to see a specialist. I should have borrowed as much money as it took — a lifetime’s debt would have been worth it.
In 2018 I left my job and gave myself up to a year to see what I’d naturally start doing. I started Jiminy Eco Toys within six months.
It was a whole other experience knowing I was choosing to be there and could walk out any time.