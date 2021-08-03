Course offers support to build stronger relationships between parents and children

Within minutes of logging onto Tusla’s new parenting e-learning course, I discover that a two-way ‘serve and return’ style of communicating is highly important to the parent-child relationship – Baby makes sounds and movements, the parent responds with more sounds and movements, and so on.

I learn that two in three children have imaginary friends and that these invisible (to our eyes) characters are a great way for our child to express feelings, as well as a playmate to practice social skills with.

And I find 10 frequently asked questions parents pose about their children’s friends and friendships: Why does my child play with different friends each day? My child came home from school and said ‘no-one likes me’, what can I do?

The ‘Relationships are Key’ e-learning course aims to support parents/carers form stronger, more positive relationships with their children. The resource is aimed at parents of babies, right through to those parenting mid-teenage kids.

“We know children do better when they’ve a close, positive relationship with their parent or caregivers. Sometimes making even the smallest changes can lead to stronger outcomes,” says Catherine O’Donohoe, regional implementation manager for Prevention, Partnership & Family Support in the South, as well as national parent lead.

She says parents want to do the best they can in their role, but sometimes may not know what’s best, or have the skills or knowledge to do that.

This course offers parents an opportunity to reflect on what’s going well in their relationships with their children, and provides useful tips to strengthen relationships even further.

Each module of the course focuses on a key relationship element and each contains resources, videos and links for further exploration.

The seven modules cover the following topics:

Self-esteem and self-confidence: Examines building blocks of self-esteem and self-confidence and how we can help children develop these through practical activities in the home and out and about.

Real relationships: Looks at children’s development and at ‘two-way’ nature of communication within relationships.

Emotional bond: Delves into the ways children and parents form an emotional bond and what we can do to help this bonding process.

Cycle of trust: Examines the importance of trust for our health and learning.

Self-regulation: Looks at how we respond to stress and dangers, and how we can help ourselves and our children to calm down (self-regulate).

Communication is key: Investigates what positive communication (verbal and non-verbal) between children and parents looks like.

Playing together: Delves into benefits of play and different types of play that will interest a child at different ages.

More info:

‘Relationships are Key’ e-learning course for new and experienced parents covers wide range of topics, which are important in enhancing parent-child relationship.

Course offers reassurance, guidance and expert advice across seven modules.

Parents can work through course in their own time/pace, and choose topics more relevant to them at any given time.

Course structure allows parents take time to plan small changes that can strengthen their relationships with their children and benefit child health and wellbeing.

Resource was developed under the Tusla National Parenting Working group.