Learner Dad: How long is too long when your daughter is out of sight in a big shop?

Our daughter walked to the shop by herself the other day. She’s nine. I have no idea if this is too young or too old for a child to be left off out by themselves, but for me it felt about four years too soon.

My wife felt the same way so I was sent after her . To paint a picture, the walk from our house to Aldi doesn’t cross any major roads, it’s a five-minute walk down the hill, turn right and right again and you’re in the front door. So the risk was pretty low. Unfortunately, the risk that we’d panic if she wasn’t back after 11 minutes was pretty high, so there was no way she was making this inaugural walk on her own.

Obviously, we didn’t tell her that. Her mother took photos at the door, my daughter struck a pose like a teenager on her way into town, and we sent her on her way.

I gave her a 30-second head start so she wouldn’t know I was following her. When I stepped out the front door, she had already disappeared from view down the hill. I need to get it into my head that she moves faster than a three-year-old now that she’s nine.

I sem i -galloped down the hill and turned right at the bottom. She came into view, in the distance. It was a bittersweet moment seeing my girl walking alone. On the one hand, I was immensely proud of her composure. On the other hand, how come she still isn’t three years of age? Who is this tallish girl in the distance?

I kept an eye on her as we moved along the road, to see if she’d turn around to check if she was being followed. She didn’t. She’s a grown-up in her own mind, we need to get with the program.

I kept wondering what she was thinking. She’s a non-stop talker whenever we walk along together – how is she managing the alone time on her way to the shop?

When I got to Aldi, she had gone inside. This was where I had to be patient. Ok, she must know every corner of this place, she and her brother have been here once a week since they were born, twice when it’s raining. That said, how long is too long when your daughter is out of sight in a big shop?

I tried to act cool, which isn’t easy when you’re pacing around in a tight circle. We’d only sent her in for milk, but that’s at the back of the shop and she’s easily distracted. Also, this is Aldi, so there’s every chance she’ll pick up an angle grinder while she’s in there.

Just as I was about to break cover and go in, she came out. She didn’t exactly run weeping into my arms and tell me she’s never been so glad to see me. If anything, she looked disappointed and surprised. (Someone asked me afterward why I didn’t hide. Seriously, I looked dodgy enough as it was without lurking behind a parked car.)

She asked me to help load the two-litre milk container into her shopping bag. And then we fell into step and turned for home. That lasted for two steps until she asked me what was I doing?

Wrecking her walk home by herself obviously, so I was left standing again until she disappeared out of sight.

It was tricky trying to tail her on the way home because the milk slowed her down and I kept catching up. Eventually, we fell back into step and she talked non-stop to our front door. I felt like she was talking down to me because she was the kind of person who could walk to the shop by herself, and I was the kind of person who insisted on following her.

I don’t think I’ll get away with it again. Next time, she’ll be walking alone the whole way there and back and there’s nothing I can do about it. Unless maybe I can get my hands on a drone.