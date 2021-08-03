Making Cents: How the pandemic has driven upcar fuel costs

Many people who found themselves doing far less driving while severe Covid-19 restrictions were in place have received an unpleasant shock as the country reopens.

The price of both petrol and diesel has soared at the pumps in the last 12 months, with no immediate prospect of any reversal. While in the long term this may encourage motorists to look for alternative transport options or more environmentally-friendly vehicles, in the short term it means increased travel costs.

And this is hitting particularly hard with Irish families who have chosen to holiday at home this year. These family summer breaks often include long journeys, in packed cars, to our country’s most popular destinations.

So is there anything you can do to reduce the amount spent on fuel?

The Sustainable Energy Authority of Ireland (SEAI) say there is, highlighting that a ‘less aggressive, energy conscious driving style’ could save as much as 10% on your fuel costs.

Fuel consumption tends to be affected most by your driving style, excessive rapid acceleration, unnecessary short trips, a cold engine, poor car maintenance and incorrect tyre pressure,” a spokesperson said.

Regular maintenance is key to fuel efficiency so make sure you vehicle is in good order before you set out.

“This tip applies all the time but is especially important ahead of a long journey or a motoring holiday,” they said.

“A properly maintained petrol or diesel car will have; good engine lubrication, wheel alignment and well-adjusted brakes, reducing your fuel use.

“It will also mean your car is safer and more reliable.” Include tyre pressure and condition in your pre-hourney checks.

“Tyres in good condition, with the proper thread depth, and at the right pressure, improve both safety and fuel consumption,” the SEAI spokesperson said. “Tyres that are 10% below recommended pressure increase fuel consumption by around 2%.” Once you have your car in good working order, the most important factor in fuel consumption will be driver behaviour. Controlled and careful driving is more economical than aggression, as well as safer.

“By watching the road ahead and anticipating any likely problems, your driving will become smoother, more controlled and be safer for all,” they explained. “Drive in as high a gear as is suitable to road conditions and at bends, reduce your speed gently and accelerate smoothly when you are halfway through to help reduce fuel use.” You should avoid idling, no matter how many times someone has to run back to the house for a forgotten item.

“Once you turn the engine on, drive off gently without delay,” the SEAI recommends. “This will reduce excessive fuel consumption and pollution.

“Even if you’re waiting only 30 seconds it is more economical to switch the engine off and start it again when necessary. Incidentally, many newer cars have an automatic stop/start function, which means you don’t have to think about this.” Even when the big journey is over and you are at your holiday destination, there are are further steps you can take to save money.

“After you arrive safely make sure to take off any unused bike racks or roof boxes and save as much as 20% on your fuel costs,” the SEAI spokesperson said. “You can save a further 3-5% by using the car’s air-conditioning to cool down rather than leaving the windows open while you drive.” And where possible, leave the car behind.

“A cold engine uses significantly more fuel than a warm engine,” they said. “So, once you reach your staycation destination opt to walk or cycle where you can and avoid using your car for short journeys.”

Cashback for Switching

Energy company Flogas Ireland has launched a new Green Electricity campaign, encouraging householders to switch to a 100% green alternative for their electricity.

Flogas is offering up to €200 cashback for all customers prepared to make the switch and fixed discounts for up to two years. The discount offered is 25% off the company's standard electricity rates.

"Many customers don’t yet know that Flogas offers electricity and we feel that they will be excited to hear that a locally based, established Irish energy company who they have dealt with for decades, is now offering them cost effective 100% green electricity," Paul Kenny, general manager, Flogas Energy said.

The deal involves signing a 24 month contract (early exit fee applies) and direct debit payment is required.

To find out more call Freefone 1800 200 052 or visit flogas.ie.